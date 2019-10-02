Stocks Drop on Worries About Growth

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 550 points as worries about a slowdown in the U.S. economy put the index on track for its worst start to a quarter since 2008.

Fed's Barkin Says He's Closely Watching Household Spending

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Tom Barkin said his views on interest-rate policy haven't changed in recent weeks, but he's watching consumer confidence to determine if economic uncertainty is weighing on household spending.

U.S. Can Levy Tariffs on EU Exports Over Airbus, WTO Says

The U.S. is entitled to levy tariffs on $7.5 billion of exports from the European Union over the bloc's subsidies to Airbus, the WTO said, potentially opening a new front in Trump's global trade fight.

U.S. Private Sector Added 135,000 Jobs In September

Private employers in the nonfarm sector added more jobs in September than economists expected, according to the ADP National Employment Report.

Boris Johnson Makes Last-Ditch Brexit Bid to EU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a revised Brexit proposal, warning the European Union that he remains prepared to take the U.K. out of the bloc at the end of October without a deal.

Past Octobers Haunt Investors in U.S. Stocks

The U.S.-China trade dispute, corporate earnings season and the deadline for Brexit are likely to shape equity trading this month.

New York Fed Adds About $42.1 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $42.05 billion to the financial system by using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets.

Top U.S. Sanctions Chief to Leave Trump Administration for Private Sector

The Trump administration's top sanctions chief-responsible for wielding the financial firepower of the world's most powerful economy as the White House's primary foreign policy tool-is leaving for the private sector.

U.S. Oil Inventories Rise as Refinery Activity Slows

U.S. inventories of crude oil increased more than expected last week as refinery activity continued to slow down much more than forecast, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

For a Change, It's the World That Is Pulling Down the U.S. Economy

The U.S. economy, in the past, was often strong enough to lead the rest of the world into growth or a slowdown. This year, however, forces weighing on external economies have begun to wash back on the U.S.