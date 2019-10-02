Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
After market
0.02%
26084 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 10/02 05:12:22 pm
26078.62 PTS   -1.86%
U.S. Stocks Drop on Worries About Growth
DJ
Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Past Octobers Haunt Investors in U.S. Stocks -- Update
DJ
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

0
10/02/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
U.S. to Impose Tariffs on EU Goods After WTO's Airbus Ruling

The Trump administration will move swiftly to implement tariffs on $7.5 billion of imports from the European Union, following a decision from the World Trade Organization that authorized tariffs due to EU subsidies of Airbus. 

 
Stocks Drop on Worries About Growth

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 494 points as worries about a slowdown in the U.S. economy rattled markets to start the fourth quarter. Among the biggest losers were shares of large industrial and technology companies. 

 
Fed's Williams Defends Rate Cuts, Says Economy in a Good Place

New York Fed leader John Williams said the economy remains in a good place and recent central bank rate cuts are aimed to keep it there. 

 
U.S. Private Sector Added 135,000 Jobs In September

Private employers in the nonfarm sector added more jobs in September than economists expected, according to the ADP National Employment Report. 

 
Johnson's Last-Ditch Brexit Bid Meets Skepticism in EU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new proposals over Brexit met with skepticism from European officials Wednesday, setting the stage for weeks of tense maneuvering before the U.K.'s scheduled exit from the EU on Oct. 31. 

 
Past Octobers Haunt Investors in U.S. Stocks

The U.S.-China trade dispute, corporate earnings season and the deadline for Brexit are likely to shape equity trading this month. 

 
New York Fed Adds About $42.1 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $42.05 billion to the financial system by using the market for repurchase agreements, or repo, to relieve funding pressure in money markets. 

 
Top U.S. Sanctions Chief to Leave Trump Administration for Private Sector

The Trump administration's top sanctions chief-responsible for wielding the financial firepower of the world's most powerful economy as the White House's primary foreign policy tool-is leaving for the private sector. 

 
U.S. Oil Inventories Rise as Refinery Activity Slows

U.S. inventories of crude oil increased more than expected last week as refinery activity continued to slow down much more than forecast, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
For a Change, It's the World That Is Pulling Down the U.S. Economy

The U.S. economy, in the past, was often strong enough to lead the rest of the world into growth or a slowdown. This year, however, forces weighing on external economies have begun to wash back on the U.S.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.86% 26078.62 Delayed Quote.13.91%
NASDAQ 100 -1.74% 7550.786121 Delayed Quote.21.35%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.56% 7785.245666 Delayed Quote.19.66%
S&P 500 -1.79% 2887.61 Delayed Quote.17.29%
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:55pEXXON MOBIL : Reports Equipment Shutdown at Beaumont Refinery
DJ
05:07pBOEING : FAA Wants to Increase 'Bear Strap' Inspections in Certain Boeing Planes..
DJ
04:38pStitch Fix, Acuity slip; Lennar, Johnson & Johnson gain
AQ
04:06pVISA INC. : to Announce Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Financial Resul..
BU
03:26pBOEING : FAA Wants to Increase Inspections on 'Bear Straps' in Certain Boeing Pl..
DJ
03:19pCISCO : Charles Eckel Selected as Cisco Bridge Award Recipient
PU
02:19pCISCO : Principles of Agile Infrastructure
PU
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 132 Delayed Quote.1.55%
INTEL CORPORATION 49.39 Delayed Quote.-2.70%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 53.08 Delayed Quote.-2.87%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 112.29 Delayed Quote.-3.21%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 112.86 Delayed Quote.-3.29%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 52.83 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
