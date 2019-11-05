Canadian Crude Prices Hit by Keystone Pipeline Shutdown

The price of Western Canadian Select crude oil is reeling as Canadian oil producers struggle with the continuing shutdown of TC Energy's Keystone pipeline.

Canada Meat Exports to China to Resume

Canadian shipments of meat to China will resume following a more than four-month pause sparked by Beijing's concerns over forged export certificates, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Dow Industrials Rise on Hopes for Trade Deal

The Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its recent rally as investors grew hopeful that the U.S. and China will roll back tariffs as they work to clinch a partial trade deal.

U.S. Job Openings Edged Lower

Jobs remain plentiful and hiring solid-showing that while the labor market has cooled, it remains a source of strength for the U.S. economy.

New York Fed Adds $102.14 Billion to Markets, Buys More Treasury Bills

The New York Federal Reserve added $102.14 billion in temporary liquidity, and it also added permanent liquidity with more Treasury bill purchases.

Drop in Consumer-Goods Imports Points to Slower U.S. Growth

U.S. imports of goods such as cellphones, toys and apparel fell sharply in September, the latest sign that slowing global growth may be spilling into the domestic economy.

Silicon Valley Congresswomen Propose New Tech Regulator

Two lawmakers from Silicon Valley proposed a new U.S. agency to regulate the collection of Americans' personal information, a signal of hometown support for heightened oversight of the technology industry.

Investors' Multitrillion Dollar Cash Hoard Could Push Stocks Higher

Nervous investors have socked $3.4 trillion away in cash. But stocks are rising and their nerves are calming, leading bulls to view the huge cash pile as a sign that markets have room to go higher.

Treasury Yields Rise on Trade Optimism, Economic Data

U.S. government-bond yields continued their sharp recent ascent following signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks and strong U.S. service-sector data.

Canada's Trade Deficit Narrowed in September

Canada's trade deficit of goods narrowed in September as imports and exports declined.