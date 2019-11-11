Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Citigroup - 11/11 03:43:04 pm
27669.74 PTS   -0.04%
03:16pDollar, stocks slip amid trade deal uncertainty
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
03:14pDollar, stocks slip amid trade deal uncertainty
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/11/2019 | 03:16pm EST
Alibaba Racks Up Record Sales on World's Biggest Shopping Day

Alibaba reached a new sales milestone during China's Singles Day shopping festival, as the e-commerce giant sold 268.4 billion yuan ($38.3 billion) worth of goods, up 26% from its previous record of 213.5 billion yuan, or about $30.8 billion, set last year. 

 
Dow Industrials Turn Higher

The Dow Jones Industrial Average drifted higher, heading toward its ninth record close of the year. 

 
Boston Fed President Warns Central Banks Have Limited Tool Kits

Eric Rosengren warned on Monday many top central banks have a limited tool kit to deal with the next downturn, and added efforts to rollback regulations on banks may be exacerbating risks to the financial sector. 

 
Brexit Party Gives Johnson an Election Boost

Britain's euroskeptic Brexit Party said it won't contest hundreds of Conservative Party-held districts in next month's U.K. election, boosting Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chances of re-election. 

 
November Rally Weighs on Low-Volatility Funds

Investors are dumping strategies often tapped for protection-like exchange-traded funds promising lower volatility-the latest sign that they are embracing riskier assets once again. 

 
ICE, Oil Traders Team Up on New Mideast Crude Futures

Energy-markets giant Intercontinental Exchange will team up with Abu Dhabi's state oil producer and some of the world's biggest oil companies to launch a new futures exchange in the emirate. 

 
Selloff in Complex Investments Flashes Warning for Junk Bonds

Some securities in the $680 billion market for collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs, lost about 5% in October, reflecting worries about rising risk in the complex investment vehicles. 

 
Sustainable Funds Enjoy Record Inflows, Still Back Big Oil and Gas

Some of the biggest U.S. sustainable funds are invested in oil-and-gas companies, whose practices often have been attacked by environmental activists. 

 
Bank Share Buybacks Are a Limited-Time Offer

Share buybacks worth a total of $4 billion offer a rare reason to get excited about Europe's beleaguered banking sector right now. Investors should enjoy the boost while it lasts. 

 
U.K. Economy Returns to Growth

The U.K. economy returned to growth in the third quarter, banishing fears of recession as the country heads toward a general election.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING -0.53% 186.25 Delayed Quote.36.54%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.07% 27701.57 Delayed Quote.18.66%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.32% 0.85829 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. 0.91% 91.285 Delayed Quote.20.10%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.26% 62.21 Delayed Quote.15.20%
NASDAQ 100 -0.14% 8244.289636 Delayed Quote.30.43%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.11% 8465.966339 Delayed Quote.27.73%
S&P 500 -0.17% 3087.88 Delayed Quote.23.39%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.26% 7.0046 Delayed Quote.1.72%
WTI -0.35% 56.88 Delayed Quote.25.40%
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
03:16pDollar, stocks slip amid trade deal uncertainty
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
03:14pDollar, stocks slip amid trade deal uncertainty
02:35pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq dip on trade uncertainty; Boeing li..
02:30pDow Industrials Turn Higher, on Track for Ninth Record Close of 2019
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
12:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall on Trade Deal Uncertainty
12:02pWeekly market update : Investors focus on symbolic targets
11:47aWalgreens Up Over 6% After Reported Buyout Offer -- Data Talk
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
03:01pMERCK : 's ERVEBO® [Ebola Zaire Vaccine (rVSVΔG-ZEBOV-GP) live] Granted Co..
03:00pBOEING : 737 Max to return in January
02:47pBOEING : Shares Trading Up 5%
02:11pApple aims to launch AR Headset in 2022, AR Glasses by 2023 - The Information
01:43pApple aims to launch AR Headset in 2022, AR Glasses by 2023 - The Information
01:01pWALMART : Hires More Than 14,000 Military Spouses in 12 months
12:49pBOEING : Expects to Resume 737 Max Deliveries in Dec. --CNBC
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 369.23 Real-time Quote.5.19%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 61.99 Real-time Quote.4.64%
APPLE INC. 261.87 Real-time Quote.0.67%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 59.555 Real-time Quote.0.35%
VISA 179.58 Real-time Quote.0.34%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 254.04 Real-time Quote.-1.14%
CISCO SYSTEMS 48.265 Real-time Quote.-1.16%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 219.235 Real-time Quote.-1.65%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 135.13 Real-time Quote.-1.80%
3M COMPANY 169.735 Real-time Quote.-1.97%
