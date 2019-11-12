Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/12/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Fed's Harker Says October Rate Cut Wasn't Needed

Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker said the U.S. central bank was wrong to lower interest rates last month, but he didn't call for any change in policy now. 

 
Tariffs on China Imports Emerge as Hurdle to Trade Deal

Tariffs are emerging as the main stumbling block in efforts by the U.S. and China to come to a limited trade deal, a month after the two countries called a truce in their trade war. 

 
IEA Sees U.S. Shale Squeezing OPEC Influence

U.S. shale-oil production will reshape global energy markets in the years to come, the International Energy Agency said. 

 
Savior of Big Quebec Pension Fund to Step Down

Michael Sabia is ending his 11-year run as head of Canada's second-largest pension fund, during which he steered Caisse de dépôt & placement du Québec out of danger, diversified its investments and tripled its assets. 

 
Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses

Crude futures swung between small gains and losses after OPEC and its allies signaled they were planning to maintain their current curbs on crude output through next year, holding off on more aggressive cuts. 

 
Regulator Considers Adjusting Rules Guiding Audit Firms on Quality Control

The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board is weighing whether to change longstanding rules on audit firms' quality-control systems as part of a broader overhaul of its inspection processes, according to its board. 

 
Dow Industrials End Session Unchanged

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed unchanged for the first time in more than five years, hovering at its all-time high. 

 
Options Traders Bet on Year-End Rally in China's Stocks

As easing trade tensions push U.S. equities to fresh records, some investors are positioned for China's stocks to extend gains. 

 
Investment Giants Raise Voices in Debate Over Their Impact on Competition

Vanguard and BlackRock are working to persuade Washington that they don't harm competition among corporations as a debate about the sway of the biggest U.S. money managers has caught the attention of regulators. 

 
Saudis Are Urged Not to 'Miss the Train' on Aramco IPO

Saudi Arabia's middle class is preparing to invest billions of dollars in Aramco shares, as the populace gets the chance to own a sliver of the kingdom's prized asset-the world's most profitable company-for the first time.

