Global Stocks Slip on Doubts About China-U.S. Tariff Talks

Global stocks moved lower after stumbling blocks emerged in trade talks between the U.S. and China and violence continued to grip Hong Kong.

Tariffs on China Imports Emerge as Hurdle to Trade Deal

Tariffs are emerging as the main stumbling block in efforts by the U.S. and China to come to a limited trade deal, a month after the two countries called a truce in their trade war.

U.K. Energy Cap Slows Inflation

Inflation in the U.K. slowed in October to its weakest rate in almost three years, aided by falling energy prices.

IEA Sees U.S. Shale Squeezing OPEC Influence

U.S. shale-oil production will reshape global energy markets in the years to come, the International Energy Agency said.

Fed's Harker Says October Rate Cut Wasn't Needed

Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker said the U.S. central bank was wrong to lower interest rates last month, but he didn't call for any change in policy now.

New Zealand's Central Bank Keeps Rate Unchanged

New Zealand's central bank kept interest rates unchanged, as it sought to balance the need to revive inflation against recent signs of stabilization in the domestic and global economies.

Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses

Crude futures swung between small gains and losses after OPEC and its allies signaled they were planning to maintain their current curbs on crude output through next year, holding off on more aggressive cuts.

Dow Industrials End Session Unchanged

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed unchanged for the first time in more than five years, hovering at its all-time high.

Options Traders Bet on Year-End Rally in China's Stocks

As easing trade tensions push U.S. equities to fresh records, some investors are positioned for China's stocks to extend gains.

Investment Giants Raise Voices in Debate Over Their Impact on Competition

Vanguard and BlackRock are working to persuade Washington that they don't harm competition among corporations as a debate about the sway of the biggest U.S. money managers has caught the attention of regulators.