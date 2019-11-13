Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Pre-market
-0.34%
27597.54 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 11/12 04:53:23 pm
27691.49 PTS   --.--%
05:33aEUROPE : European shares knocked off four-year highs on Trump speech
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:07aGlobal Stocks Slip on Doubts About China-U.S. Tariff Talks
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 05:16am EST
Global Stocks Slip on Doubts About China-U.S. Tariff Talks

Global stocks moved lower after stumbling blocks emerged in trade talks between the U.S. and China and violence continued to grip Hong Kong. 

 
Tariffs on China Imports Emerge as Hurdle to Trade Deal

Tariffs are emerging as the main stumbling block in efforts by the U.S. and China to come to a limited trade deal, a month after the two countries called a truce in their trade war. 

 
U.K. Energy Cap Slows Inflation

Inflation in the U.K. slowed in October to its weakest rate in almost three years, aided by falling energy prices. 

 
IEA Sees U.S. Shale Squeezing OPEC Influence

U.S. shale-oil production will reshape global energy markets in the years to come, the International Energy Agency said. 

 
Fed's Harker Says October Rate Cut Wasn't Needed

Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker said the U.S. central bank was wrong to lower interest rates last month, but he didn't call for any change in policy now. 

 
New Zealand's Central Bank Keeps Rate Unchanged

New Zealand's central bank kept interest rates unchanged, as it sought to balance the need to revive inflation against recent signs of stabilization in the domestic and global economies. 

 
Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses

Crude futures swung between small gains and losses after OPEC and its allies signaled they were planning to maintain their current curbs on crude output through next year, holding off on more aggressive cuts. 

 
Dow Industrials End Session Unchanged

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed unchanged for the first time in more than five years, hovering at its all-time high. 

 
Options Traders Bet on Year-End Rally in China's Stocks

As easing trade tensions push U.S. equities to fresh records, some investors are positioned for China's stocks to extend gains. 

 
Investment Giants Raise Voices in Debate Over Their Impact on Competition

Vanguard and BlackRock are working to persuade Washington that they don't harm competition among corporations as a debate about the sway of the biggest U.S. money managers has caught the attention of regulators.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.00% 486.79 Delayed Quote.23.92%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.00% 27691.49 Delayed Quote.18.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.98% 61.36 Delayed Quote.15.20%
NASDAQ 100 0.27% 8263.788728 Delayed Quote.30.43%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.26% 8486.09056 Delayed Quote.27.73%
S&P 500 0.16% 3091.84 Delayed Quote.23.14%
WTI -0.56% 56.32 Delayed Quote.25.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:33aEUROPE : European shares knocked off four-year highs on Trump speech
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:07aGlobal Stocks Slip on Doubts About China-U.S. Tariff Talks
DJ
04:29aEUROPE : European shares knocked off four-year highs on Trump speech
RE
04:28aEUROPE : European shares knocked off four-year highs on Trump speech
RE
03:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
04:50aBOEING : Professor of Autonomy and AI appointed by BAE Systems and Cranfield
AQ
04:36aGOLDMAN SACHS : Announces Partial Redemption of Series L Depositary Shares
AQ
03:27aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : CARIBBEAN-POPULATION-International Population Summit opens i..
AQ
03:06aVISA : to Acquire 'Significant Stake' in Nigeria's Interswitch
AQ
02:48aNIKE : Ends Direct Sales Of Goods to Amazon
DJ
02:48aMCDONALD : Is Sued Over Michigan Restaurant Boss
DJ
11/12NIKE : to Stop Selling Directly to Amazon
DJ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 138.58 Delayed Quote.1.35%
MERCK AND COMPANY 84.12 Delayed Quote.1.01%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 62.72 Delayed Quote.0.76%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 147.07 Delayed Quote.0.66%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 220.41 Delayed Quote.0.63%
NIKE, INC. 89.5 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 362.88 Delayed Quote.-1.11%
CATERPILLAR INC. 146.34 Delayed Quote.-1.12%
DOW INC. 55.16 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 69.37 Delayed Quote.-1.38%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group