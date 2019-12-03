Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 03:16pm EST
Thanksgiving Weekend Shoppers Boosted Spending by 16%

American shoppers increased their spending over the five-day shopping period between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday, according to new data. 

 
U.S. Stocks Fall After Trump Signals Further Delays to China Deal

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 300 points after President Trump suggested a trade war with China could continue well into next year as he threatened new tariffs on several more countries. 

 
Good U.S. Economy Isn't a Given for 2020

The belief that U.S. trade tensions with China and other countries will ease has suddenly been cast into doubt. 

 
House Impeachment Report Concludes Trump Abused Office

House Democrats released a draft report concluding that President Trump abused his office for personal and political gain by pressuring Ukraine to announce investigations that could benefit him. 

 
Twitter Plans First Sale of High-Yield Debt

The social-media company aims to raise $600 million as it tries to bounce back from disappointing third-quarter earnings. 

 
Trump: 'No Deadline' on Beijing Trade Pact

President Trump's comments at a NATO summit injected fresh uncertainty over the future of a "phase-one" trade deal between the U.S. and China. 

 
Guns and Coal Offer the Sin of Tobacco Stocks, but Not the Quality

The outperformance of alcohol and tobacco might have had nothing to do with being sinful. That doesn't bode well for guns and coal. 

 
Oil Trading in Sweet Spot Adds to Improving Economic Signals

Oil prices have stayed in a contained range that analysts say benefits both producers and consumers, bolstering hopes that the global economy can rebound. 

 
Natural Gas Jumps on Colder Weather Forecasts

Futures climbed after some climate models predicted a sweep of cold weather across the Midwest and eastern two-thirds of the U.S. 

 
Bank of Canada Expected to Hold Steady on Rates

Canadian market watchers expect the Bank of Canada to leave its main interest rate unchanged in its decision on Wednesday but are sharply divided on whether a rate cut is coming in early 2020.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.01% 27503.4 Delayed Quote.19.10%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.13% 60.94 Delayed Quote.12.76%
NASDAQ 100 -0.72% 8249.956547 Delayed Quote.32.76%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.61% 8516.456374 Delayed Quote.30.60%
S&P 500 -0.68% 3093.18 Delayed Quote.24.21%
WTI 0.39% 56.25 Delayed Quote.22.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
03:38pTrump Says Trade War With China Could Drag On -- 3rd Update
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:03pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slide After Trump Signals Further Delay..
DJ
02:33pWall Street falls for third straight day as trade hopes dim
RE
02:01pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slide After Trump Signals Further Delay..
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:57pFear of expanding trade war sinks global equities; bonds rally
RE
12:51pFear of expanding trade war sinks global equities; bonds rally
RE
12:49pFear of expanding trade war sinks global equities; bonds rally
RE
12:29pTrump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
RE
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
03:26pWALT DISNEY : Cicely Tyson, Seth MacFarlane joining TV Hall of Fame
AQ
03:23pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2019
PU
03:23pBOEING : delays crew capsule test flight to space station
AQ
02:23pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : and AWS team up to deliver 5G edge cloud computing
PU
02:19pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : AWS and Verizon Team Up to Deliver 5G Edge Cloud Comput..
BU
02:09p3M : New 3M Program Targets 300,000 Volunteer Hours by Employees
DJ
01:57pGoldman Sachs Putting Marquee Products on Amazon Web Services --Reuters
DJ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 60.125 Real-time Quote.0.28%
MERCK AND COMPANY 87.245 Real-time Quote.0.24%
VISA 181.845 Real-time Quote.0.03%
3M COMPANY 165.07 Real-time Quote.-1.90%
CATERPILLAR INC. 140.035 Real-time Quote.-2.05%
APPLE INC. 258.45 Real-time Quote.-2.16%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 212.545 Real-time Quote.-2.34%
INTEL CORPORATION 56.025 Real-time Quote.-2.84%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group