Thanksgiving Weekend Shoppers Boosted Spending by 16%

American shoppers increased their spending over the five-day shopping period between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday, according to new data.

U.S. Stocks Fall After Trump Signals Further Delays to China Deal

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 300 points after President Trump suggested a trade war with China could continue well into next year as he threatened new tariffs on several more countries.

Good U.S. Economy Isn't a Given for 2020

The belief that U.S. trade tensions with China and other countries will ease has suddenly been cast into doubt.

House Impeachment Report Concludes Trump Abused Office

House Democrats released a draft report concluding that President Trump abused his office for personal and political gain by pressuring Ukraine to announce investigations that could benefit him.

Twitter Plans First Sale of High-Yield Debt

The social-media company aims to raise $600 million as it tries to bounce back from disappointing third-quarter earnings.

Trump: 'No Deadline' on Beijing Trade Pact

President Trump's comments at a NATO summit injected fresh uncertainty over the future of a "phase-one" trade deal between the U.S. and China.

Guns and Coal Offer the Sin of Tobacco Stocks, but Not the Quality

The outperformance of alcohol and tobacco might have had nothing to do with being sinful. That doesn't bode well for guns and coal.

Oil Trading in Sweet Spot Adds to Improving Economic Signals

Oil prices have stayed in a contained range that analysts say benefits both producers and consumers, bolstering hopes that the global economy can rebound.

Natural Gas Jumps on Colder Weather Forecasts

Futures climbed after some climate models predicted a sweep of cold weather across the Midwest and eastern two-thirds of the U.S.

Bank of Canada Expected to Hold Steady on Rates

Canadian market watchers expect the Bank of Canada to leave its main interest rate unchanged in its decision on Wednesday but are sharply divided on whether a rate cut is coming in early 2020.