MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Pre-market
-1.01%
27502.63 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 12/03 04:58:26 pm
27502.81 PTS   -1.01%
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

12/03/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Mexico Resists Democrats' Labor Push on Trade Pact

Mexico's government and business leaders are voicing opposition to a key demand of U.S. Democratic lawmakers in a renegotiated North American trade pact, possibly jeopardizing the deal's passage this year. 

 
Trump Says Trade War With China Could Drag On

President Trump said he could wait until after the U.S. election to strike a limited trade deal with China, sending stock prices down sharply and casting doubt on whether the two sides will head off new tariffs. 

 
U.S. Oil Patch Stares Down $120 Billion Debt Wall

The oil patch is facing a reckoning in coming years when billions of dollars of debt that helped energy companies weather the prolonged commodity price slump comes due. 

 
Thanksgiving Weekend Shoppers Boosted Spending by 16%

American shoppers increased their spending over the five-day shopping period between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday, according to new data. 

 
U.S. Stocks Fall After Trump Signals Further Delays to China Deal

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 250 points after President Trump suggested a trade war with China could continue well into next year as he threatened new tariffs on several more countries. 

 
Good U.S. Economy Isn't a Given for 2020

The belief that U.S. trade tensions with China and other countries will ease has suddenly been cast into doubt. 

 
House Impeachment Report Says Trump Abused Office

House Democrats released a draft report alleging that President Trump abused his office for personal and political gain by pressuring Ukraine to announce investigations that could benefit him. 

 
Twitter Plans First Sale of High-Yield Debt

The social-media company aims to raise $600 million as it tries to bounce back from disappointing third-quarter earnings. 

 
Guns and Coal Offer the Sin of Tobacco Stocks, but Not the Quality

The outperformance of alcohol and tobacco might have had nothing to do with being sinful. That doesn't bode well for guns and coal. 

 
Oil Trading in Sweet Spot Adds to Improving Economic Signals

Oil prices have stayed in a contained range that analysts say benefits both producers and consumers, bolstering hopes that the global economy can rebound.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.01% 27502.81 Delayed Quote.19.10%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.49% 61.16 Delayed Quote.12.76%
NASDAQ 100 -0.66% 8254.736963 Delayed Quote.32.76%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.55% 8520.642756 Delayed Quote.30.60%
S&P 500 -0.66% 3093.2 Delayed Quote.24.21%
WTI -0.05% 56.39 Delayed Quote.22.91%
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
MERCK AND COMPANY 87.38 Delayed Quote.0.39%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 60.14 Delayed Quote.0.30%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 122.95 Delayed Quote.0.19%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 53.8 Delayed Quote.0.09%
VISA 181.9 Delayed Quote.0.06%
APPLE INC. 259.45 Delayed Quote.-1.78%
3M COMPANY 165.17 Delayed Quote.-1.84%
CATERPILLAR INC. 140.06 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 212.24 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
INTEL CORPORATION 56.07 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
