DJ INDUSTRIAL    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Pre-market
-1.01%
27502.63 PTS
12/03 04:58:26 pm
27502.81 PTS   -1.01%
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

12/03/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Trump Says Trade War With China Could Drag On

President Trump said he could wait until after the U.S. election to strike a limited trade deal with China, sending stock prices down sharply and casting doubt on whether the two sides will head off new tariffs. 

 
Iraq, Other Countries Support Extra OPEC Cuts

Iraq and other oil-exporting nations will support deeper production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies as the cartel attempts to shore up sagging oil prices. 

 
House Impeachment Report Says Trump Abused Office

A Democratic-led House committee approved a report accusing President Trump of soliciting foreign election interference and abusing his office by pressuring Ukraine to launch probes that could benefit him politically. 

 
Australia's Economy Fails to Fire Up Despite Stimulus

Australia's economy failed to fire up in the third quarter, despite the Reserve Bank of Australia rolling out cuts to its official cash rate, the first in three years, and Canberra chiming in with a reduction in income tax. 

 
Mexico Resists Democrats' Labor Push on Trade Pact

Mexico's government and business leaders are voicing opposition to a key demand of U.S. Democratic lawmakers in a renegotiated North American trade pact, possibly jeopardizing the deal's passage this year. 

 
U.S. Oil Patch Stares Down $120 Billion Debt Wall

The oil patch is facing a reckoning in coming years when billions of dollars of debt that helped energy companies weather the prolonged commodity price slump comes due. 

 
Thanksgiving Weekend Shoppers Boosted Spending by 16%

American shoppers increased their spending over the five-day shopping period between Thanksgiving Day and Cyber Monday, according to new data. 

 
U.S. Stocks Fall After Trump Signals Further Delays to China Deal

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 250 points after President Trump suggested a trade war with China could continue well into next year as he threatened new tariffs on several more countries. 

 
Good U.S. Economy Isn't a Given for 2020

The belief that U.S. trade tensions with China and other countries will ease has suddenly been cast into doubt. 

 
Twitter Plans First Sale of High-Yield Debt

The social-media company aims to raise $600 million as it tries to bounce back from disappointing third-quarter earnings.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.01% 27502.81 Delayed Quote.17.90%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.03% 61.14 Delayed Quote.12.76%
NASDAQ 100 -0.66% 8254.736963 Delayed Quote.32.76%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.55% 8520.642756 Delayed Quote.30.60%
S&P 500 -0.66% 3093.2 Delayed Quote.23.39%
WTI -0.04% 56.38 Delayed Quote.22.91%
06:53pNIKE : Jordan Brand and Dior Announce New Collaboration
PU
06:49pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Amazon, Verizon team up to bring cloud computing to 5G ..
AQ
06:16pJ&J : Testing Confirms No Asbestos in Baby Powder
DJ
05:40pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Company Investigation Confirms No Asbestos in Johnson's Baby..
PR
04:17pNIKE, INC. : Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings and Conference Call
BU
03:26pWALT DISNEY : Cicely Tyson, Seth MacFarlane joining TV Hall of Fame
AQ
03:23pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Wells Fargo TMT Summit 2019
PU
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
MERCK AND COMPANY 87.38 Delayed Quote.0.39%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 60.14 Delayed Quote.0.30%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 122.95 Delayed Quote.0.19%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 53.8 Delayed Quote.0.09%
VISA 181.9 Delayed Quote.0.06%
APPLE INC. 259.45 Delayed Quote.-1.78%
3M COMPANY 165.17 Delayed Quote.-1.84%
CATERPILLAR INC. 140.06 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 212.24 Delayed Quote.-2.48%
INTEL CORPORATION 56.07 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
