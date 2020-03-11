Dow Jones Industrial Average's 11-Year Bull Run Ends

The Dow industrials fell more than 1,400 points, a 5.9% tumble that put it in a bear market as investors' anxiety about the coronavirus pandemic extended turmoil in stocks.

Coronavirus Declared Pandemic by World Health Organization

The World Health Organization has declared the new coronavirus a pandemic. China reported a rise in coronavirus infections imported from abroad as the number of cases in the U.S. topped 1,000. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said up to 70% of the population could get infected with the new virus.

Mnuchin Urges Congress to Pass Stimulus to Stem Virus Impact

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged lawmakers to quickly approve a stimulus measure to ease the economic pain inflicted by the novel coronavirus..

U.K. Sends a Jolt of Stimulus to Cushion Against the Coronavirus

Britain's government and central bank announced a rare joint stimulus plan to combat the debilitating effects of the coronavirus on the economy, a bold move that raises questions about whether the broader region can muster a similarly synchronized response.

U.K. to Issue Most Debt in Eight Years to Bolster Economy

The government plans to sell more bonds in 2020 than it has since 2012 as it seeks to boost its economy amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Fed Again Upsizes How Much Money It Will Lend Wall Street

The New York Fed said it was raising to $175 billion the maximum amount of its overnight repurchase agreements that banks can collectively access.

Sugar Market Sours as Oil Slides, Virus Spreads

The slide in oil prices and the spread of the coronavirus are causing collateral damage in the sugar market.

Saudis Plan for Record Oil Production Capacity

Saudi Arabia unveiled plans to boost its oil-production capacity to help fight a price war with Russia, as other producers launched attempts to mediate a truce. The price of crude oil fell after the announcement.

U.S. Consumer Prices Rose Slightly in February

The consumer-price index rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in February from the previous month, the Labor Department said. Core prices, excluding often volatile food and energy categories, increased 0.2%, matching the previous month's rise.

Plunging Mortgage Rates Might Not End U.S. Housing Doldrums

Falling mortgage rates mean financing a home purchase has never been cheaper. That could give the flagging economy a much-needed boost-though housing is juicing the economy less than it used to, some economists say.