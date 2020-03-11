Dow Jones Industrial Average's 11-Year Bull Run Ends

The Dow industrials fell more than 1,400 points, a 5.9% tumble that put it in a bear market as investors' anxiety about the coronavirus pandemic extended turmoil in stocks.

Wall Street Plunge Stresses Banks, Treasury Markets

The rout is adding to pressure on U.S. banks as the retreat of investors from risky assets saddles lenders with securities they are struggling to sell at desired prices.

Everything Is Awful All at Once for U.S. Banks

Add together some of the biggest challenges U.S. banks weathered in the dozen years since the financial crisis, and you get an idea of how bad the coronavirus epidemic could be for them.

How Long Might the Bear Market Last

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday for the first time since 2009. Many traders say it won't be there for long, viewing as likely having only a transitory impact on the economy.

Coronavirus Declared Pandemic by World Health Organization

The spread of the pathogen has reached a pandemic, spanning 112 countries and regions, the World Health Organization said, as disruptions to daily life ricocheted around the world and U.S. cases topped 1,100.

U.S. Budget Deficit Grew 15% in First Five Months of Fiscal Year

The U.S. budget deficit totaled $625 billion in the period as government revenue rose 7%.

U.K. to Issue Most Debt in Eight Years to Bolster Economy

The government plans to sell more bonds in 2020 than it has since 2012 as it seeks to boost its economy amid the coronavirus epidemic.

In the U.K., Brexit Stockpiles Become Coronavirus Stockpiles

Britain's Brexit stockpiles are finally finding a purpose: filling supply-chain holes caused by the coronavirus.

U.K. Sends a Jolt of Stimulus to Cushion Against the Coronavirus

Britain's government and central bank announced a rare joint stimulus plan to combat the debilitating effects of the coronavirus on the economy, a bold move that raises questions about whether the broader region can muster a similarly synchronized response.

IT Spending Forecasts Hit by Coronavirus

Companies are expected to pull back on information-technology spending amid growing uncertainties over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on global markets.