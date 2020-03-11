Log in
03/11/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Global Markets Fall as U.S. Introduces Travel Restrictions

U.S. futures and global stock markets dropped, after U.S. President Trump announced a 30-day ban on Europeans traveling into the U.S., the latest sign of how seriously the novel coronavirus is disrupting everyday activity. 

 
U.S. to Ban Travel From Europe for 30 Days Due to Coronavirus

President Trump announced a 30-day ban on travel from Europe into the U.S. and said he would take action to offer financial assistance to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to mitigate the impact of the virus that is rapidly spreading across the country and around the world. 

 
Dow Jones Industrial Average's 11-Year Bull Run Ends

The Dow industrials fell more than 1,400 points, a 5.9% tumble that put it in a bear market as investors' anxiety about the coronavirus pandemic extended turmoil in stocks. 

 
Wall Street Plunge Stresses Banks, Treasury Markets

The rout is adding to pressure on U.S. banks as the retreat of investors from risky assets saddles lenders with securities they are struggling to sell at desired prices. 

 
Everything Is Awful All at Once for U.S. Banks

Add together some of the biggest challenges U.S. banks weathered in the dozen years since the financial crisis, and you get an idea of how bad the coronavirus epidemic could be for them. 

 
How Long Might the Bear Market Last?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday for the first time since 2009. Many traders say it won't be there for long, viewing as likely having only a transitory impact on the economy. 

 
Coronavirus Declared Pandemic by World Health Organization

The spread of the pathogen has reached a pandemic, spanning 112 countries and regions, the World Health Organization said, as disruptions to daily life ricocheted around the world and U.S. cases topped 1,100. 

 
U.S. Budget Deficit Grew 15% in First Five Months of Fiscal Year

The U.S. budget deficit totaled $625 billion in the period as government revenue rose 7%. 

 
U.K. to Issue Most Debt in Eight Years to Bolster Economy

The government plans to sell more bonds in 2020 than it has since 2012 as it seeks to boost its economy amid the coronavirus epidemic. 

 
In the U.K., Brexit Stockpiles Become Coronavirus Stockpiles

Britain's Brexit stockpiles are finally finding a purpose: filling supply-chain holes caused by the coronavirus.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -5.86% 23553.22 Delayed Quote.-12.34%
NASDAQ 100 -4.37% 8006.118739 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.70% 7952.051222 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
S&P 500 -4.89% 2741.38 Delayed Quote.-15.15%
Heatmap :
