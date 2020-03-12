U.S. Travel Restrictions Fuel Fresh Global Selloff

U.S. stock futures and global indexes plunged, adding new turmoil to a roller-coaster week for markets, as a U.S. travel ban stoked renewed worries about the coronavirus's economic toll.

U.S. to Ban Travel From Most of Europe for 30 Days Due to Coronavirus

President Trump announced a 30-day ban on some travel from Europe into the U.S. and said he would act to offer financial assistance to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic rapidly spreading across the country and around the world.

China to Lower Banks' Reserve Ratios Again

China will reduce the amount of deposits banks are required to set aside as reserves, in a bid to boost lending for private companies hit hard by the coronavirus, the country's cabinet said.

Australia Plans $11 Billion Stimulus Package in Response to Coronavirus

Australia said it would spend $11.42 billion to try to stave off a recession that would be its first in nearly three decades, as governments globally step up efforts to put together an economic response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Crushes China Car Sales

Auto sales in China collapsed in February, as the coronavirus epidemic shut factories and dealerships and forced consumers to stay home.

Wall Street Plunge Stresses Banks, Treasury Markets

The rout is adding to pressure on U.S. banks as the retreat of investors from risky assets saddles lenders with securities they are struggling to sell at desired prices.

U.S. Banks Can Weather Market Turmoil, CEOs Tell Trump

The chief executives of the biggest U.S. banks struck a calming tone in a White House meeting with President Trump that was light on policy talk and largely meant to reassure markets.

Everything Is Awful All at Once for U.S. Banks

Add together some of the biggest challenges U.S. banks weathered in the dozen years since the financial crisis, and you get an idea of how bad the coronavirus epidemic could be for them.

How Long Might the Bear Market Last?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday for the first time since 2009. Many traders say it won't be there for long, viewing as likely having only a transitory impact on the economy.

Coronavirus Declared Pandemic by World Health Organization

The spread of the pathogen has reached a pandemic, spanning 112 countries and regions, the World Health Organization said, as disruptions to daily life ricocheted around the world and U.S. cases topped 1,100.