Stocks Plunge 10% in Dow's Worst Day Since 1987

The Dow industrials fell about 2,300 points, its worst day since the 1987 crash, as fear over the impact of coronavirus roiled markets around the world despite actions from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

Bank of Canada to Expand Liquidity Operations

The Bank of Canada said it was broadening its programs aimed at ensuring there is enough cash in the country's financial system, as the Toronto stock market was hit by one of the deepest one-day declines in decades.

Coronavirus Whipsaws Treasury Yields, Investors Sell Corporate Bonds

The coronavirus continued to send shock waves through debt markets, prompting sharp swings in Treasury yields and more selling in corporate bonds.

Economists See Rising Risks Of Recession World-Wide

The U.S. and world economies look increasingly likely to slip into recession as expanding swaths of commerce shut down and the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered its worst day since 1987 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bitcoin Falls Sharply as Crypto Gets Caught in Global Selloff

Bitcoin was trading at $7,340 around 6 a.m. ET. About 45 minutes later, it bottomed out at $5,678, a loss of nearly 23%.

Fed to Inject $1.5 Trillion in Bid to Prevent 'Unusual Disruptions' in Markets

The Federal Reserve said it would make vast sums of short-term loans available on Wall Street and purchase Treasury securities in a coronavirus-related response aimed at preventing ominous trading conditions from creating a sharper economic contraction.

European Stocks Have Worst Day in Decades

Markets found little solace in the European Central Bank's moves to protect the economy from the impact of the pandemic, with European stocks falling 10%, adding to investor worries that the selloff is creating paralysis in the world financial system.

WSJ Survey: Coronavirus to Trigger U.S. Economic Contraction in Second Quarter

Economists sharply cut forecasts for the U.S. economy this year, predicting it in the second quarter and raising expectations for a recession as around the world.

Oil Markets Point to a Lasting Glut of Crude

Twin shocks-the coronavirus pandemic and the breakdown of Russia's partnership with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries-threaten to flood the market with cheap oil at a time when demand is falling.

Even Gold Takes a Beating as Broad Market Rout Intensifies

Gold prices fell sharply, a worrisome development for some analysts who are concerned that investors are being forced to sell many assets to raise cash.