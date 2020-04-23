Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
After market
0.02%
23519.74 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 04/23 05:14:36 pm
23515.26 PTS   +0.17%
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
04:57pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Give Up Gains in Another Wild Session
DJ
04:33pEquities barely up oil price rebound, stimulus hopes
RE
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

04/23/2020 | 05:16pm EDT
Stocks Give Up Gains in Another Wild Session

U.S. stocks swung sharply, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average giving up most of a 400-point rally on reports that a potential treatment for Covid-19 disappointed in a clinical trial. 

 
Fed Focuses on Lending Programs, But Monetary Policy Deliberations Loom

Fed leaders have suggested they are comfortable with their current policy stance, but big questions will dominate deliberations at their two-day policy meeting next week, including how to manage bond-buying efforts and how long to extend those easy-money policies. 

 
New Junk Bond Sales Add to Growing Tally

A rush to raise cash in the high-yield bond market picked up momentum, with US Foods Holding, Gap and MGM Resorts among the latest companies to announce new bond sales. 

 
Millions of U.S. Workers Filed for Jobless Benefits Last Week

About 4.4 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week in a continuation of a historic labor-market decline triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Since mid-March, workers have filed more than 26 million jobless claims. 

 
Mexican Inflation Eases in April on Coronavirus Effects

Mexico's inflation moved below the central bank's target in the first half of April as effects of the coronavirus crisis lowered the cost of gasoline and travel. 

 
Europe's Banks Cannot Afford to Be Optimistic

European banks were too optimistic during the last crisis, setting investors up for years of pain. Judging by Credit Suisse's first-quarter results, there is a risk that they will also prove too optimistic in the current one. 

 
The Other Jobs Threat: New Business Drought

The number of people losing their jobs and the number of businesses lowering their gates as a result of the new coronavirus crisis is beyond stunning. Less visible are many of the things that aren't getting off the ground-including the businesses that grow into household names. 

 
Global Economy Hit by Record Collapse of Business Activity

Business activity in the U.S., Europe and Japan collapsed in April as governments tightened restrictions on movement and social interaction aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, according to surveys of purchasing managers. 

 
The Debt Is Soaring; Debt Risks Are Not

With Congress about to pass more stimulus, federal borrowing this year is breaking another record and total debt as a share of GDP will soon break the 1946 record. Is this setting the U.S. up for soaring inflation? Greg Ip explains why the answer is no. 

 
Coronavirus Made America's Biggest Banks Even Bigger

Companies and consumers flooded U.S. banks with a record $1 trillion of deposits in the first quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc with markets and the economy.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.17% 23515.26 Delayed Quote.-19.34%
NASDAQ 100 -0.27% 8641.497455 Delayed Quote.-3.78%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.01% 8494.753037 Delayed Quote.-7.91%
S&P 500 -0.05% 2797.8 Delayed Quote.-13.36%
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 44.23 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.98%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 139.85 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.62%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 87 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.03%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 285.33 Delayed Quote.3.00%
CATERPILLAR INC. 112.91 Delayed Quote.2.05%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 185 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.79%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 100.45 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 56.275 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.96%
WALMART INC. 125.755 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.43%
INTEL CORPORATION 55.6 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.49%
Heatmap :
