Stocks Give Up Gains in Another Wild Session

U.S. stocks swung sharply, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average giving up most of a 400-point rally on reports that a potential treatment for Covid-19 disappointed in a clinical trial.

Fed Focuses on Lending Programs, But Monetary Policy Deliberations Loom

Fed leaders have suggested they are comfortable with their current policy stance, but big questions will dominate deliberations at their two-day policy meeting next week, including how to manage bond-buying efforts and how long to extend those easy-money policies.

New Junk Bond Sales Add to Growing Tally

A rush to raise cash in the high-yield bond market picked up momentum, with US Foods Holding, Gap and MGM Resorts among the latest companies to announce new bond sales.

Millions of U.S. Workers Filed for Jobless Benefits Last Week

About 4.4 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week in a continuation of a historic labor-market decline triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Since mid-March, workers have filed more than 26 million jobless claims.

Mexican Inflation Eases in April on Coronavirus Effects

Mexico's inflation moved below the central bank's target in the first half of April as effects of the coronavirus crisis lowered the cost of gasoline and travel.

Europe's Banks Cannot Afford to Be Optimistic

European banks were too optimistic during the last crisis, setting investors up for years of pain. Judging by Credit Suisse's first-quarter results, there is a risk that they will also prove too optimistic in the current one.

The Other Jobs Threat: New Business Drought

The number of people losing their jobs and the number of businesses lowering their gates as a result of the new coronavirus crisis is beyond stunning. Less visible are many of the things that aren't getting off the ground-including the businesses that grow into household names.

Global Economy Hit by Record Collapse of Business Activity

Business activity in the U.S., Europe and Japan collapsed in April as governments tightened restrictions on movement and social interaction aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, according to surveys of purchasing managers.

The Debt Is Soaring; Debt Risks Are Not

With Congress about to pass more stimulus, federal borrowing this year is breaking another record and total debt as a share of GDP will soon break the 1946 record. Is this setting the U.S. up for soaring inflation? Greg Ip explains why the answer is no.

Coronavirus Made America's Biggest Banks Even Bigger

Companies and consumers flooded U.S. banks with a record $1 trillion of deposits in the first quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc with markets and the economy.