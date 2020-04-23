Some States' Unemployment Claims Surged as National Rate Fell

Jobless claims in Florida rose 180% last week from the one before and

U.K. Consumer Confidence Holds Steady at Decade Low

U.K. consumer confidence steadied in early April but remained at its lowest level in over a decade, as Britons await the end of lockdown measures put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Stocks Give Up Gains in Another Wild Session

U.S. stocks swung sharply, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average giving up most of a 400-point rally on reports that a potential treatment for Covid-19 disappointed in a clinical trial.

Fed Focuses on Lending Programs, But Monetary Policy Deliberations Loom

Fed leaders have suggested they are comfortable with their current policy stance, but big questions will dominate deliberations at their two-day policy meeting next week, including how to manage bond-buying efforts and how long to extend those easy-money policies.

New Junk Bond Sales Add to Growing Tally

A rush to raise cash in the high-yield bond market picked up momentum, with US Foods Holding, Gap and MGM Resorts among the latest companies to complete new bond sales.

Millions of U.S. Workers Filed for Jobless Benefits Last Week

About 4.4 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week in a continuation of a historic labor-market decline triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Since mid-March, workers have filed more than 26 million jobless claims.

Mexican Inflation Eases in April on Coronavirus Effects

Mexico's inflation moved below the central bank's target in the first half of April as effects of the coronavirus crisis lowered the cost of gasoline and travel.

Europe's Banks Cannot Afford to Be Optimistic

European banks were too optimistic during the last crisis, setting investors up for years of pain. Judging by Credit Suisse's first-quarter results, there is a risk that they will also prove too optimistic in the current one.

The Other Jobs Threat: New Business Drought

The number of people losing their jobs and the number of businesses lowering their gates as a result of the new coronavirus crisis is beyond stunning. Less visible are many of the things that aren't getting off the ground-including the businesses that grow into household names.

Global Economy Hit by Record Collapse of Business Activity

Business activity in the U.S., Europe and Japan collapsed in April as governments tightened restrictions on movement and social interaction aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, according to surveys of purchasing managers.