04/23/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
Global Economy Hit by Record Collapse of Business Activity

Business activity in the U.S., Europe and Japan collapsed in April as governments tightened restrictions on movement and social interaction aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, according to surveys of purchasing managers. 

 
Governments Move to Bolster Aid as Global Coronavirus Deaths Top 187,000

U.S. lawmakers approved $484 billion in fresh aid to small businesses and hospitals, while EU leaders met to debate a recovery plan for countries hit hardest by the pandemic's economic fallout. 

 
U.K. Consumer Confidence Holds Steady at Decade Low

U.K. consumer confidence steadied in early April but remained at its lowest level in over a decade, as Britons await the end of lockdown measures put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus. 

 
New Junk Bond Sales Add to Growing Tally

A rush to raise cash in the high-yield bond market picked up momentum, with US Foods Holding, Gap and MGM Resorts among the latest companies to complete new bond sales. 

 
Coronavirus Erodes Confidence About Retirement Finances

A survey by the Employee Benefit Research Institute in late March shows confidence levels among both workers and retirees for their retirement prospects beginning to slip. 

 
Stocks Give Up Gains in Another Wild Session

U.S. stocks swung sharply, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average giving up most of a 400-point rally on reports that a potential treatment for Covid-19 disappointed in a clinical trial. 

 
Some States' Unemployment Claims Surged as National Rate Fell

Jobless claims in Florida rose 180% last week from the one before and 

 
Fed Focuses on Lending Programs, But Monetary Policy Deliberations Loom

Fed leaders have suggested they are comfortable with their current policy stance, but big questions will dominate deliberations at their two-day policy meeting next week, including how to manage bond-buying efforts and how long to extend those easy-money policies. 

 
Mexican Inflation Eases in April on Coronavirus Effects

Mexico's inflation moved below the central bank's target in the first half of April as effects of the coronavirus crisis lowered the cost of gasoline and travel. 

 
Europe's Banks Cannot Afford to Be Optimistic

European banks were too optimistic during the last crisis, setting investors up for years of pain. Judging by Credit Suisse's first-quarter results, there is a risk that they will also prove too optimistic in the current one.

