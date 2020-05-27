Dow Industrials Climb as Optimism Builds

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed on optimism that economic activity is gathering steam and authorities may offer more stimulus to bolster the recovery.

Fed's Williams: Economy May Be Bottoming As Fed Weighs Yield-Curve Control

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said the worst of the economy's decline from the coronavirus crisis may be over, even as he warned hard days still lie ahead in a climate of considerable uncertainty.

U.S. Officially Declares That Hong Kong Is No Longer Autonomous

The State Department has officially determined that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that holds implications for the future of economic ties and could lead to sanctions against China.

Investors Cheer Europe's Step Toward United Bond Market

Bond investors cautiously cheered a proposal by the European Union to issue centrally backed bonds for the first time, a move that attempts to address financial divisions that have long plagued the eurozone.

Bank of Mexico Sees Sharp Economic Contraction in 2020

The Bank of Mexico expects the country's economy to contract by at least 4.6% and as much as 8.8% this year as measures to control the coronavirus pandemic have brought many activities to a halt.

EU Plans $2 Trillion Coronavirus Response Effort

The bloc proposed an $824 billion recovery plan and a $1.2 trillion budget over the next seven years, which, if approved, would deepen its economic union in a way that even the eurozone debt crisis failed to achieve.

Investment in U.S. Shale Projects to Halve in 2020, IEA Says

Investment in the U.S. shale sector will drop by half this year, the International Energy Agency said, predicting a period of pain for producers, even as oil prices rally.

This Isn't Your Father's Corporate-Bond Market

Central banks and tracker funds have upended the way prices are set in the credit market, but the new system could be better for businesses.

Japan Bank's Foray Into Risky U.S. Debt Leaves $3.7 Billion Hole

Norinchukin, which serves Japanese farmers and fishermen, was the biggest buyer of debt used to fund private-equity buyouts. It has taken a $3.7 billion hit and said it would stop investing in that market.

Eurozone Faces Deeper Downturn Than Forecast: Lagarde

ECB President Christine Lagarde warned the eurozone economy will likely shrink 8%-12% this year, a deeper downturn than previously anticipated, as governments battle the coronavirus pandemic.