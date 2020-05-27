Log in
DJ INDUSTRIAL

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
News 
News

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

05/27/2020 | 11:16pm EDT
U.S. Businesses See Few Signs of Recovery Through Mid-May

U.S. businesses saw limited evidence of a recovery in recent weeks, with economic activity continuing to decline amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday. 

 
Bank of Korea Cuts Rate to Record Low

South Korea's central bank cut its base rate to a record low on Thursday, easing policy further to shield the trade-reliant economy from the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
U.S. Officially Declares That Hong Kong Is No Longer Autonomous

The State Department has officially determined that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that holds implications for the future of economic ties and could lead to sanctions against China. 

 
RBA's Lowe Less Downbeat on Australian Economy

Reserve Bank of Australia Gov. Philip Lowe told a parliamentary committee on Covid-19 that the economy is now tracking somewhere between the central bank's earlier published central economic scenario and an upside scenario. 

 
Stocks Climb as Optimism Builds

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged on optimism that economic activity is gathering steam and authorities may offer more stimulus to bolster the recovery. 

 
New Zealand Job Numbers Dropped by Record in April

The number of people with jobs fell by some 38,000 in April from March to 2.13 million, according to Statistics New Zealand. The fall was the biggest in absolute and percentage terms since the data on jobs started being collected in 1999. 

 
Fed's Williams: Economy May Be Bottoming As Fed Weighs Yield-Curve Control

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said the worst of the economy's decline from the coronavirus crisis may be over, even as he warned hard days still lie ahead in a climate of considerable uncertainty. 

 
Investors Cheer Europe's Step Toward United Bond Market

Bond investors cautiously cheered a proposal by the European Union to issue centrally backed bonds for the first time, a move that attempts to address financial divisions that have long plagued the eurozone. 

 
Bank of Mexico Sees Sharp Economic Contraction in 2020

The Bank of Mexico expects the country's economy to contract by at least 4.6% and as much as 8.8% this year as measures to control the coronavirus pandemic have brought many activities to a halt. 

 
EU Plans $2 Trillion Coronavirus Response Effort

The bloc proposed an $824 billion recovery plan and a $1.2 trillion budget over the next seven years, which, if approved, would deepen its economic union in a way that even the eurozone debt crisis failed to achieve.

