MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 07/10 07:54:51 pm
25992.85 PTS   +1.12%
01:48pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Poised for Modest Weekly Gains
01:46pSustainable funds 'held their own' in Q2 rebound -Morningstar
01:21pS&P 500, Dow edge higher as Gilead data offsets virus concerns
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/10/2020 | 01:16pm EDT
Treasury Yields Hit Lowest Levels Since Lockdowns Eased

Long-term Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels since lockdowns started loosening, as investors sought safe assets amid rising coronavirus cases. 

 
Trump Pessimistic on Phase-Two China Trade Deal

President Trump said that he is no longer thinking about negotiating a phase-two trade deal with China, saying the relationship between the countries has been badly damaged by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Stocks Poised for Modest Weekly Gains

The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved higher as investors brushed off worries about a fresh wave of coronavirus infections and its impact on the economic recovery. 

 
Coronavirus's Worst Impact on Oil Demand Has Passed, IEA Says

The worst effects of the coronavirus on global oil demand have passed but will continue to echo as the market slowly recovers in the second half of 2020, the International Energy Agency said. 

 
Traders Bet on Rally for China's Markets

A dramatic rally in shares of Chinese companies has unleashed a frenzy of trading activity, with many investors positioning for an even bigger advance. 

 
Fed's Kaplan: Wear a Mask and Boost the Economy's Recovery Prospects

The Dallas Fed leader called wearing a mask to contain the spread of the coronavirus the "primary economic policy" 

 
Private-Equity M&A Declines as Lockdowns Ground Deal Makers

Lockdowns that went into effect to help stem the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year grounded many private-equity deal makers and curbed first-half merger and acquisition transactions, figures from data provider Dealogic show. 

 
For Pensions, Valuing Real Estate Is Tough. Covid-19 Brings New Hurdles

Public pension funds invested in malls, apartments and offices over the last decade in search of higher returns. Now they are grappling with how much those real-estate investments are worth in a world transformed by Covid-19. 

 
Goldbugs Take Center Stage in Markets, but the Real Show Is With Energy

It's getting harder to bet on a strong economic recovery. The wave of states opening up their economies has directly resulted in a wave of new coronavirus infections. 

 
U.S. Coronavirus Cases Hit Another Daily Record

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. rose by more than 63,000, another single-day record, as hospitals in Texas, California and other states strain to accommodate a surge of new patients.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.81% 25911.72 Delayed Quote.-8.66%
NASDAQ 100 0.12% 10763.490327 Delayed Quote.23.15%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.08% 10552.760303 Delayed Quote.17.56%
S&P 500 0.48% 3166.38 Delayed Quote.-2.44%
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 95.73 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.88%
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION 25 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.56%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 204.925 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.11%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 113.255 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.92%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 178.02 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.74%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 142.315 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.12%
MERCK & CO., INC. 76.565 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.16%
APPLE INC. 381.53 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.31%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 213.345 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.45%
VISA 191.21 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.52%
