News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

07/10/2020 | 03:16pm EDT
Treasury Yields Hit Lowest Levels Since Lockdowns Eased

Long-term Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels since lockdowns started loosening, as investors sought safe assets amid rising coronavirus cases. 

 
Trump Pessimistic on Phase-Two China Trade Deal

President Trump said that he is no longer thinking about negotiating a phase-two trade deal with China, saying the relationship between the countries has been badly damaged by the coronavirus pandemic. 

 
Stocks Poised for Modest Weekly Gains

The Dow Jones Industrial Average moved higher as investors brushed off worries about a fresh wave of coronavirus infections and its impact on the economic recovery. 

 
Ample Supplies of Grain Run Up Against Weak Demand

U.S. farmers are expected to grow large corn and soybean crops this year-but it is unclear if an economy recovering from coronavirus will be strong enough to consume the harvest. 

 
Bulgaria and Croatia Take Vital Step Toward Adopting Euro

Bulgaria and Croatia took a big step toward adopting the euro currency, potentially becoming the newest members to the bloc after years of economic crises and shocks. 

 
Coronavirus's Worst Impact on Oil Demand Has Passed, IEA Says

The worst effects of the coronavirus on global oil demand have passed but will continue to echo as the market slowly recovers in the second half of 2020, the International Energy Agency said. 

 
Traders Bet on Rally for China's Markets

A dramatic rally in shares of Chinese companies has unleashed a frenzy of trading activity, with many investors positioning for an even bigger advance. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig-Count Falls to 11-Year-Low

The number of active, oil-targeted rigs in the U.S. fell by four in the latest week to a fresh, 11-year-low of 181 rigs, as many producers remain averse to new drilling activity due to below-profit-making oil prices. 

 
Fed's Kaplan: Wear a Mask and Boost the Economy's Recovery Prospects

The Dallas Fed leader called wearing a mask to contain the spread of the coronavirus the "primary economic policy" 

 
Private-Equity M&A Declines as Lockdowns Ground Deal Makers

Lockdowns that went into effect to help stem the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year grounded many private-equity deal makers and curbed first-half merger and acquisition transactions, figures from data provider Dealogic show.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.86% 351.25 End-of-day quote.-9.41%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.19% 26015.18 Delayed Quote.-8.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.79% 43.16 Delayed Quote.-34.38%
NASDAQ 100 0.51% 10808.298174 Delayed Quote.23.15%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.40% 10590.687884 Delayed Quote.17.56%
S&P 500 0.82% 3178.06 Delayed Quote.-2.44%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.95% 28.19 End-of-day quote.-17.48%
WTI 2.21% 40.485 Delayed Quote.-33.37%
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 96.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.50%
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION 25.005 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.58%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 205.615 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.46%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 114.06 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.65%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 40.095 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.78%
MERCK & CO., INC. 76.685 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.01%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 46.685 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.03%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 142.29 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.14%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 213.49 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.39%
