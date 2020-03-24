Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
After market
-0.12%
20679.15 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 03/24 05:13:35 pm
20704.91 PTS   +11.37%
05:23pStocks, gold surge as Congress nears $2 trillion aid package
RE
05:22pNike's revenue beats as North America, Europe offset China sales drop
RE
05:17pStocks, gold surge as Congress nears $2 trillion aid package
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Nike's revenue beats as North America, Europe offset China sales drop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 05:22pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Nike swoosh logo is pictured on a store in New York City

Nike Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, powered by demand in North America and Europe that blunted the first drop in China sales in nearly six years due to the coronavirus-fueled shutdowns.

The company's shares, a member of the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average, rose about 7% after the closing bell.

Nike said sales in Greater China, its fastest-growing region, fell 4% in the third quarter ended Feb. 29 as it was forced to shut about 75% of company-owned and partner stores following the coronavirus outbreak.

Since first detected in China last year, the virus has spread rapidly across the globe and infected nearly 400,000 and killed over 17,000, forcing governments to impose lockdowns and restrict travel to contain the outbreak.

In North America, revenue rose 4% and in Europe it surged 11%.

However, Nike and other retailers have shut stores in the United States and Europe to curb the spread of the virus.

Total revenue rose 5.1% to $10.10 billion in the third quarter, beating analysts' average estimates of $9.80 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Overall digital sales grew 36%, while it climbed more than 30% in Grater China, where Nike launched its app late last year.

Net income fell to $847 million, or 53 cents per share, from $1.10 billion, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier, due to the hit from the health crisis and a non-cash charge related to a shift to distributor model in South America.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 11.37% 20704.91 Delayed Quote.-32.81%
NASDAQ 100 7.81% 7553.824671 Delayed Quote.-19.91%
NASDAQ COMP. 8.12% 7417.857035 Delayed Quote.-23.33%
S&P 500 9.38% 2447.33 Delayed Quote.-30.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
05:23pStocks, gold surge as Congress nears $2 trillion aid package
RE
05:22pNike's revenue beats as North America, Europe offset China sales drop
RE
05:17pStocks, gold surge as Congress nears $2 trillion aid package
RE
05:16pNegotiators Nearing Accord on U.S. Stimulus Package to Combat Coronavirus -- ..
DJ
05:15pStocks, gold surge as Congress nears $2 trillion aid package
RE
05:15pDow Surges 11% In Biggest One-Day Increase Since 1933
DJ
04:52pFear gauges throttle back after rollercoaster run
RE
04:38pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow soars over 11% in strongest one-day performance..
RE
04:34pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow soars over 11% in strongest one-day performance..
RE
04:25pDow Surges 11% In Biggest One-Day Increase Since 1933
DJ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
CHEVRON CORPORATION 66.55 Delayed Quote.22.74%
AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY 83.84 Real-time Estimate Quote.21.58%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 127.68 Delayed Quote.20.89%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 161.95 Delayed Quote.18.13%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 86.85 Real-time Estimate Quote.15.88%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 50.07 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.48%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group