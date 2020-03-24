Senate Fails to Advance Coronavirus Rescue Package for Second Day -- 5th Update

By Siobhan Hughes and Andrew Duehren

WASHINGTON -- Negotiators strained to resolve the final issues in a more than $1.6 trillion economic rescue package to ease the damage from the coronavirus pandemic, attempting to strike a bipartisan agreement amid mounting losses in the stock market and on Main Street.

Democrats and Republicans came into the day disagreeing over conditions on hundreds of billions of dollars in funding for America's largest companies and on the level of aid for hospitals, states, and unemployed workers, among other matters. Senate Democrats again blocked a procedural step on a GOP-written bill as talks continued.

"I think we're getting very close," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the Republicans' chief negotiator, told reporters. "Again, I'm not going to get into specifics. We're very close. We're knocking down the issues."

The Federal Reserve took further steps to prevent businesses' liquidity crunch from turning into a solvency crisis as the stock market sank again, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 3%. The Fed, which has cut its benchmark interest rate to near zero, said that the purchases of Treasury and mortgage securities that it approved one week ago are essentially unlimited and that it would buy $375 billion in Treasury securities and $250 billion in mortgage securities this week.

"It has become clear that our economy will face severe disruptions," the Fed warned. "Aggressive efforts must be taken across the public and private sectors to limit the losses to jobs and incomes and to promote a swift recovery once the disruptions abate."

In the Senate negotiations, Democrats want to place more controls on nearly $500 billion for helping distressed businesses, comprising loans made directly by the Treasury Department and backstopping losses in lending facilities launched or expanded by the Federal Reserve. Of the total, about $75 billion would go directly to distressed industries such as air carriers.

Democrats worry that the pool of money could become a tool by the administration to reward favored companies in secret, since the Treasury secretary could delay disclosing financial aid for six months. Among stricter conditions Democrats want on the aid are those to encourage companies to retain workers.

Mr. Trump in a tweet late Monday said Republicans shouldn't agree to Democrats' demands on the bill, and accused Democrats of "asking for things that have nothing to do with our great workers or companies."

Mr. Mnuchin, who shuttled back and forth between the offices of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), told reporters he had discussed the funding with Republicans and Democrats and he was hopeful to resolve the issue soon.

Mr. Mnuchin and Mr. Schumer both struck upbeat notes, saying they could strike a deal by the end of the day. Their tone contrasted with sniping on the Senate floor, where both sides accused the other of playing politics amid an emergency.

Mr. McConnell said the Democrats were holding up the rescue. "This is not a juicy political opportunity," he said. "This is a national emergency."

Responded Mr. Schumer: "Democrats are trying to get things done -- not making partisan speech after partisan speech."

Mr. Schumer then objected to allowing Sen. Susan Collins (R., Maine) to speak. Ms. Collins, whose re-election campaign is facing negative advertising by a group backed by Mr. Schumer, left her seat and crossed the aisle, raising her finger and pointing at him, saying "You are objecting to my speaking? This is appalling!"

Republicans accused Democrats of trying to add unrelated items to the bill, such as measures to expand solar and wind tax credits and others favoring unions. Democrats fired back that Republicans were making their own political play in trying to exclude rape-crisis centers from benefiting from a financial-assistance lifeline, and weren't sufficiently funding efforts to treat patients.

Earlier, Mr. McConnell had said he wanted to vote on the bill by Monday. But late in the day, he announced on the Senate floor there would be no further votes.

Senators worked through the weekend on pulling together the bill, the third in a string of recent pieces of legislation Congress has hurried to approve. Earlier issues in the negotiations, including how to structure direct financial assistance to many Americans, appeared resolved as the talks focused on aid to industry and individual states responding to local outbreaks.

Democrats have pushed for the federal government to provide generous financial support to state and local governments, while Republicans have argued that many states already have substantial emergency-funding reserves.

The version of the legislation that failed to advance on both Sunday and Monday also would provide $350 billion for small-business loans that may be forgiven if firms use them to keep workers on payroll. The measure also includes money to expand unemployment benefits, which one Democratic aide estimated would cost more than $200 billion, and direct payments to households that an outside group has estimated could total $300 billion. Another $242 billion includes additional appropriations, including some money for hospitals and protective gear.

By late Monday, the price tag had grown. A lawmaker and an aide said that negotiators were circling around a deal to increase money to hospitals to at least $100 billion, up from $75 billion.

For individual Americans, the centerpiece of the bill is a measure that would provide a one-time payment of $1,200 per person and $500 per child, with the payments cut off at a certain income level. The measure would also expand unemployment benefits, providing for 39 weeks of assistance, up from the 26 weeks that most states offer.

The package includes $75 billion for hospitals, an amount Democrats had deemed insufficient. It included no direct aid for states, which have requested $150 billion.

Any measure would still need to clear the Democratic-controlled House. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) on Monday announced her own legislation, which would total $2.5 trillion and give American families $1,500 in assistance per person, up to $7,500 for a family of five, according to a House Democratic aide. It would also allocate more than $500 billion in grants and interest-free loans to small businesses and send $200 billion to states.

While House Democrats could pass the bill with a simple majority and send it to the Senate, it would likely die in that chamber. When asked Monday if she intended to bring the House back for a vote on this bill, Mrs. Pelosi indicated she still wanted to see a plan from the Senate.

"We'll see what we're going to do, that is our hope yes, but we'll see what the Senate does too," she said.

