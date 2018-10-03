Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

Shopping-Mall Vacancies Are Highest in Seven Years After Big-Box Closings -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 07:14pm CEST

By Esther Fung

Rising shopping-mall vacancies across the U.S. are driving down rents, signaling that many retail centers continue to struggle despite the country's strong economic growth and buoyant consumer confidence.

The average rent for malls in the third quarter fell 0.3% to $43.25 a square foot in the third quarter, down from $43.36 in the second quarter, according to data from real-estate research firm Reis Inc. The last time rents slid on a quarter-over-quarter basis was in 2011.

Vacancy rates for malls also continued to climb, rising to 9.1% in the third quarter from 8.6% in the second quarter. That is the highest the vacancy rate has been since the third quarter of 2011, when it hit 9.4%, according to Reis.

"The retail sector is still correcting," said Barbara Denham, senior economist with Reis.

This soft spot stands in contrast to much of the rest of the U.S. economy, where robust job growth and a solid economic outlook has boosted consumer and business sentiment. Consumer confidence hit an 18-year high last month, the Dow Jones Industrial Average set another record on Tuesday and a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico has buoyed business sentiment.

Some retailers such as Target Corp. and Nike Inc. have benefited from rising consumer confidence this year and posted strong earnings growth. Their share prices have risen by nearly a third in the year to date.

The National Retail Federation on Wednesday said it expects holiday retail sales in November and December to increase by 4.3% to 4.8% over last year. The forecast, which excludes cars, gasoline and restaurants, compares with an average annual increase of 3.9% over the past five years, the NRF said.

But many lower-end malls have struggled to benefit from the broader revival, especially in some of the more economically depressed areas in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan that suffer from a glut of shopping centers.

Department-store closings from Bon-Ton Stores Inc. and Sears Holdings Corp. in the third quarter accounted for much of the jump in the vacancy rate, Reis said, though a number of owner-occupied Sears stores were excluded from the numbers, since they don't have leases.

"Any mall that is worried about a Sears or Macy's closing has bigger issues," said Alexander Goldfarb, a senior analyst at Sandler O'Neill + Partners LP.

Not all shopping centers are under pressure. Malls in wealthier neighborhoods with less competition still draw affluent shoppers and continue to attract tenants. The better-located and higher-end malls are adding "new uses like restaurants and theaters," Mr. Goldfarb said, that bring in customers.

Retailers are also scrutinizing their bricks-and-mortar footprint and investing more to develop their online presence to cater to a wider pool of shoppers who use different channels. In the second quarter, e-commerce sales accounted for 9.6% of total retail sales after adjusting for seasonal variations, from 9.5% in the previous quarter, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Write to Esther Fung at esther.fung@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.52% 26910.83 Delayed Quote.7.82%
NASDAQ 100 0.42% 7659.384 Delayed Quote.19.26%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.57% 8044.5629 Delayed Quote.16.43%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2923.43 Real-time Quote.9.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
07:57pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Gain on Central Bankers' Upbeat Views
DJ
07:27pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street climbs as financials gain; S&P nears re..
RE
07:20pMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Eyes Record Finish While Dow Hits Intraday High On S..
DJ
05:40pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Gain on Central Bankers' Upbeat Views
DJ
04:07pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher on Central Bankers' Upbeat ..
DJ
03:48pEuropean Shares Gain on Italian Budget Expectations
DJ
02:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
01:25pEuropean Shares Gain on Hopes for Italian Budget Shift
DJ
10:28aEuropean Shares Gain on Hopes for Italian Budget Shift
DJ
07:09aSoutheast Asia stocks - Most climb; Singapore, Philippines recoup losses
RE
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
07:35pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Severance Offer Goes to About 44,000 Employees
DJ
07:26pGOLDMAN SACHS : Crescent City College Notes for Oct. 3
AQ
07:21pEXXON MOBIL : EC clears takeover of Argentina oil company by Qatar and US
AQ
07:08pGOLDMAN SACHS : Trump White House Reaches “Goldman Sachs = Liberal Agitpro..
AQ
06:38pMICROSOFT : Why BitTitan’s Geeman Yip bet on the cloud before it was hip
PU
06:33pCISCO : Data Protection With a Bit of a Country Twist. Cisco at CommvaultGO
PU
06:13pMICROSOFT : Tech is flourishing in Vancouver. Here are 5 reasons why.
PU
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
CATERPILLAR 159.125 Real-time Quote.2.78%
INTEL CORPORATION 49.125 Real-time Quote.2.13%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 392.955 Real-time Quote.1.70%
APPLE 232.58 Real-time Quote.1.44%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 115.405 Real-time Quote.1.26%
NIKE 82.565 Real-time Quote.-0.25%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 117.315 Real-time Quote.-0.29%
WAL-MART STORES 94.305 Real-time Quote.-0.89%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 83.595 Real-time Quote.-0.91%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 45.935 Real-time Quote.-1.24%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.