Shopping-Mall Vacancies Are Highest in Seven Years After Big-Box Closings -- Update

By Esther Fung

Rising shopping-mall vacancies across the U.S. are driving down rents, signaling that many retail centers continue to struggle despite the country's strong economic growth and buoyant consumer confidence.

The average rent for malls in the third quarter fell 0.3% to $43.25 a square foot in the third quarter, down from $43.36 in the second quarter, according to data from real-estate research firm Reis Inc. The last time rents slid on a quarter-over-quarter basis was in 2011.

Vacancy rates for malls also continued to climb, rising to 9.1% in the third quarter from 8.6% in the second quarter. That is the highest the vacancy rate has been since the third quarter of 2011, when it hit 9.4%, according to Reis.

"The retail sector is still correcting," said Barbara Denham, senior economist with Reis.

This soft spot stands in contrast to much of the rest of the U.S. economy, where robust job growth and a solid economic outlook has boosted consumer and business sentiment. Consumer confidence hit an 18-year high last month, the Dow Jones Industrial Average set another record on Tuesday and a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico has buoyed business sentiment.

Some retailers such as Target Corp. and Nike Inc. have benefited from rising consumer confidence this year and posted strong earnings growth. Their share prices have risen by nearly a third in the year to date.

The National Retail Federation on Wednesday said it expects holiday retail sales in November and December to increase by 4.3% to 4.8% over last year. The forecast, which excludes cars, gasoline and restaurants, compares with an average annual increase of 3.9% over the past five years, the NRF said.

But many lower-end malls have struggled to benefit from the broader revival, especially in some of the more economically depressed areas in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Michigan that suffer from a glut of shopping centers.

Department-store closings from Bon-Ton Stores Inc. and Sears Holdings Corp. in the third quarter accounted for much of the jump in the vacancy rate, Reis said, though a number of owner-occupied Sears stores were excluded from the numbers, since they don't have leases.

"Any mall that is worried about a Sears or Macy's closing has bigger issues," said Alexander Goldfarb, a senior analyst at Sandler O'Neill + Partners LP.

Not all shopping centers are under pressure. Malls in wealthier neighborhoods with less competition still draw affluent shoppers and continue to attract tenants. The better-located and higher-end malls are adding "new uses like restaurants and theaters," Mr. Goldfarb said, that bring in customers.

Retailers are also scrutinizing their bricks-and-mortar footprint and investing more to develop their online presence to cater to a wider pool of shoppers who use different channels. In the second quarter, e-commerce sales accounted for 9.6% of total retail sales after adjusting for seasonal variations, from 9.5% in the previous quarter, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

