Strong Jobs Report Puts Rate Increases Back in Play

By Akane Otani

Bond yields and stocks jumped in tandem as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell spoke Friday, pointing to continued disagreement among investors about the likely course of monetary policy.

Major indexes' rally started early Friday after a stronger-than-expected jobs report bolstered investors' bets on a robust U.S. expansion. U.S. stocks then hit session highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average soaring more than 800 points at one point, after Mr. Powell said at an Atlanta panel that the central bank was "prepared to adjust policy quickly and flexibly," a line many investors took to mean the Fed won't be dogmatic about increasing rates as some have worried.

Yet bond and futures markets suggested other traders believe the Fed may still be open to raising rates this year.

Federal-funds futures, used by traders to place bets on the course of monetary policy, showed a 72% chance of the Fed either holding rates steady or raising them this year, according to CME Group, up from 51% Thursday.

The data also showed futures traders pricing in a smaller chance of a rate cut. Federal-funds futures implied a 28% chance of such a move, down from 49% Thursday.

In another disconnect, two-year Treasury yields, which often move in tandem with traders' expectations for short-term growth and interest rates, rose to 2.490%, up from 2.391% Thursday. Yields rise as bond prices fall.

The back-and-forth in positioning, as well as the dislocation between financial markets, suggests that many are still in disagreement about where interest rates are headed this year, traders said.

"[Powell] seems a little bit more conciliatory, certainly. But the backdrop is that when the economy is growing, and I don't think it's suddenly going to 1% or 0.5%, I don't see the Fed stopping its tightening," said Thomas di Galoma, managing director and head of Treasury trading at Seaport Global Holdings, who believes the Fed will raise rates at least twice this year.

The market's immediate response to Mr. Powell's remarks also illustrates its sensitivity to clues, even perceived ones, about the path of monetary policy.

Stocks have been whipped by volatility over the past couple of months as investors have struggled to discern how the Fed intends to steer monetary policy this year. Major indexes soared in late November after Mr. Powell said interest rates looked like they were "just below" broad estimates of neutral -- a level that would neither speed nor slow economic growth. At the time, investors had said the comment appeared to mark a step back from Mr. Powell's October comment that rates looked "a long way from neutral."

The back-and-forth across markets suggests the stock market's end-of-week rally could be fleeting, some warn. That is especially true given how so-called crowded trades -- popular bets that often turn on a dime -- have triggered one-sided reversals throughout the week. The 10-year Treasury yield posted its biggest one-day slide since May on Thursday before jumping after Friday's jobs report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which shed 660 points Thursday in its biggest one-day decline since early December, rallied Friday.

"The markets are going to be really volatile this year," said Mr. di Galoma, who added that worries ranging from global growth to Brexit to the U.S. and China's trade fight could spur more swings in the coming months.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com