Surge in Treasury Yields Highlights Easing Economic Worries

By Daniel Kruger and Matt Wirz

U.S. government bond yields posted their biggest weekly advance in more than six years, rising for five consecutive sessions after signs of a thaw in trade tensions eased fears about the direction of the economy.

Yields climbed Friday after the Commerce Department said that retail sales rose a better-than-expected 0.4% last month. That pushed yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note to a close of 1.901%, according to Tradeweb, up from 1.789% Thursday.

Government bond yields around the world have risen in recent sessions, buoyed by ebbing concerns about trade and data that has signaled the economy continues to grow, even if the pace of growth is slowing. Employers continue to add workers and raise wages, contributing to consumer confidence and spending, which accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity.

The move reversed much of August's drop in the 10-year yield, a key reference rate for financial markets that helps set borrowing costs throughout the economy. Fears of a slowdown had fueled a rush into safer assets that drove long-term yields around the world to record lows. The yield on the 10-year note fell as low as 1.456% early in the month, near its all-time closing low of 1.366%.

Easing recession fears also helped power stocks higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing in eight consecutive sessions, its longest streak of gains since May 2018. The blue-chip index now stands just 0.5% from its record close reached in July.

"People were a bit too pessimistic, and yields had fallen more than they should have," said Jim Sarni, a managing principal and bond manager at Payden & Rygel. "There will be a recession at some point, but it's not imminent."

The yield on three-month Treasurys continued to exceed the 10-year Treasury yield, but the gap narrowed to 0.061 percentage point from 0.410 percentage point a week ago. Investors and economists tend to become concerned about the health of the economy when short-term yields exceed those for longer-term debt because the phenomenon -- known as an inverted yield curve -- typically precedes recessions.

As optimism about the economic outlook has grown, investors have tempered bets on the pace of interest-rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Most still expect the central to reduce rates at its policy meeting next week, though bets in the futures market suggest a small but growing number think the Fed will hold steady.

Federal-funds futures, used by investors to wager on central bank policy, late Friday showed a roughly 55% chance that policy makers reduce rates at least two more times this year. That is down from roughly four-in-five odds a week ago, according to CME Group data.

The yield on the two-year note, which typically moves with investors' expectations for central-bank policy, posted its largest one-week gain since June 2009, rising more than a quarter percentage point to 1.801%.

Some analysts have said that the recent batch of solid economic data, including a report that showed core inflation rose faster than expected last month, could put pressure on policy makers not to signal additional rate cuts in the future. Two officials dissented from the decision to cut rates in July, suggesting central bankers are divided about the path of future policy.

"I'm not expecting an overly dovish statement to come out on Wednesday," said Mary Ann Hurley, a bond trader at D.A. Davidson & Co.

Lower interest rates can stimulate growth and inflation by lowering the cost for consumers and businesses to borrow. Inflation presents a threat to the value of bonds because it erodes the purchasing power of their future fixed interest and principal payments.

The severity of the recent moves in both directions implies that investors are trading more on momentum than on fundamental economic forecasts and can easily be swayed to change their minds, some analysts said. And the swings highlight how fickle market sentiment has become because of uncertainty in international trade and politics, as well as the state of the global economy.

"Given how fast we went down in yield, some of the weaker longs are getting shaken out now," Ms. Hurley said.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com and Matt Wirz at matthieu.wirz@wsj.com