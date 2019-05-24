Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Citigroup - 05/24 10:04:59 am
25625.45 PTS   +0.53%
10:02aWall Street gains as trade tensions ease
RE
09:53aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher After Selloff
DJ
09:50aTrump Administration Rolls Out $16Bn Farm-Aid Program
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Trump Administration Rolls Out $16Bn Farm-Aid Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 09:50am EDT

By WSJ City

President Trump rolled out a $16bn plan to help farmers hit by the trade conflict with China and suggested on Thursday that Huawei could potentially be a bargaining chip in settling the dispute.

The developments came as financial markets fell again amid uncertainty over the fate of the trade talks, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 286.14 points, or 1.1%.

KEY POINTS

--- At a White House event with farmers, Trump said a deal with China was a "good possibility" but gave no details.

--- He said the US campaign against Huawei could be up for negotiation.

--- But he also called the telecom giant a "very dangerous" threat to national security.

--- The $16bn farm plan largely consists of direct payments to US farmers hit hard by Chinese tariffs on crops.

--- The payments echo a similar programme last year that was funded at $12bn.

--- The move comes as soybeans, corn and sorghum, fell last week to their lowest level in more than 10 years.

Why This Matters

Trump's statement that Huawei could be a factor in a trade deal echoed similar comments made last year when he indicated that US sanctions against telecom giant ZTE could be eased as part of negotiations with China.

But with the farm-aid programme, which would send cash payments beginning this summer, the White House is preparing for a potentially long battle. Some farmers have praised the aid. But "farmers themselves will tell you they'd rather have trade than aid," said Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.59% 25621.75 Delayed Quote.9.27%
NASDAQ 100 0.75% 7352.483334 Delayed Quote.17.23%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.78% 7677.092179 Delayed Quote.16.81%
S&P 500 0.55% 2834.85 Delayed Quote.13.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
10:02aWall Street gains as trade tensions ease
RE
09:53aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher After Selloff
DJ
09:50aTrump Administration Rolls Out $16Bn Farm-Aid Program
DJ
09:08aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan Chase, Tesla, Thomas Cook
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
07:50aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Rebounds As Stocks Attempt To Claw Back From Weekl..
DJ
06:20aStocks climb on muted trade hopes, sterling yo-yos as PM May quits
RE
06:19aGlobal stocks climb on muted trade hopes, sterling yo-yos as PM May quits
RE
06:19aGlobal Stocks Rise After Selloff
DJ
04:28aGlobal Stocks Rise After Selloff
DJ
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
09:53aHOME DEPOT : Customizable Comfort Meets Style and Durability
PU
09:32aWAL MART STORES : Walmart to participate in Bernstein's 35th Annual Strategic De..
BU
09:25aDOW : Innovative sealing technology to enable the manufacture of mono-material s..
AQ
09:25aCISCO : Autonomous trucks to deliver packages to your doorstep
AQ
09:03aMERCK AND : Mercks Keynote-119 trial of Keytruda fails to meet primary endpoint
AQ
09:03aPFIZER : Verily unveils next-gen trials alliance with Novartis, Pfizer
AQ
09:02aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Naval Base Coronado and Verizon celebrate small-cell de..
AQ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 359.94 Real-time Quote.2.68%
APPLE 181.805 Real-time Quote.1.19%
MERCK AND COMPANY 81.785 Real-time Quote.0.94%
VISA 162.835 Real-time Quote.0.82%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 131.49 Real-time Quote.0.80%
HOME DEPOT (THE) 191.75 Real-time Quote.-0.13%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 51.505 Real-time Quote.-0.20%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 58.715 Real-time Quote.-0.26%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 49.715 Real-time Quote.-0.27%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About