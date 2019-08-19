Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Trump Calls for a Big Fed Rate Cut, Again Criticizes Central Bank Chairman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/19/2019 | 12:23pm EDT

By Rebecca Ballhaus

WASHINGTON -- President Trump on Monday called for the Federal Reserve to cut its benchmark interest rate by 1 percentage point, a move that would typically be considered only when the U.S. economy is on the brink of a recession, and again criticized his own central bank chairman for a "horrendous lack of vision."

In a pair of tweets Monday morning, the latest in a series of attacks Mr. Trump has levied against Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, the president said a combination of a reduced interest rate and a resumption of the Fed's crisis-era bond-buying stimulus would improve the economy both in the U.S. and globally. "Good for everyone!" Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. Trump, who returned Sunday from a 10-day vacation at his golf course in Bedminster, N.J., has repeatedly attacked Mr. Powell for the state of the economy and has repeatedly called on the central bank to lower interest rates.

Mr. Powell led his colleagues to cut short-term interest rates last month and is navigating the Fed toward more rate reductions. On Friday, he is scheduled to speak at the annual central bank conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo. While the president has blamed the state of the economy on the Fed pushing interest rates too high last year, many in business and at the Fed say Mr. Trump's own trade policies have triggered market jitters and slowed business investment.

Last Wednesday, on a day when the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 800.49 points, or 3%, the president spent much of the day attacking the Fed chairman on Twitter.

While the president and his advisers have publicly projected optimism about the economy, White House and campaign aides acknowledge privately that a recession would threaten Mr. Trump's 2020 re-election campaign, which has made a booming economy a central selling point. On Tuesday, the White House has arranged a call in which National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow is expected to reassure state and local officials about the state of the economy.

Asked in an interview on Fox News about possible economic alarm bells, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Monday played down the chance of a slowdown.

"It's nice to have the mainstream media finally covering the economy, but they only cover it when they can use Sesame [Street's] Grover word of the day, 'recession,' " she said. Pointing to strong employment numbers, she said the economy's "fundamentals are very strong."

Write to Rebecca Ballhaus at Rebecca.Ballhaus@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.96% 26133.36 Delayed Quote.10.97%
NASDAQ 100 1.60% 7722.123902 Delayed Quote.20.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.44% 8009.628456 Delayed Quote.19.00%
S&P 500 1.18% 2922.66 Delayed Quote.15.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
12:43pTrump Calls for a Big Fed Rate Cut, Again Criticizes Central Bank Chairman --..
DJ
12:23pTrump Calls for a Big Fed Rate Cut, Again Criticizes Central Bank Chairman
DJ
11:45aWall Street rallies on stimulus cheer, trade optimism
RE
11:25aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks, Bond Yields Rise to Start the Week
DJ
11:21aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks, Bond Yields Rise to Start the Week
DJ
11:16aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks, Bond Yields Rise to Start the Week
DJ
11:09aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Up Sharply On Global Stimulus Talk, Trade Optimism
DJ
10:42aWeekly market update : The rush to safe havens
10:18aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Rebellion against French digital tax, Global dividends rea..
09:56aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks, Bond Yields Rise to Start the Week
DJ
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
11:52aCISCO : Innovation Centers are Giving Connectivity a Health-Check
PU
11:47aFLIPKART + WALMART : Celebrating One Year Together
PU
11:12aCISCO : Six Essentials for B2B Email Marketing Success
PU
10:12aNIKE : Air Max 1 G Realtree®
PU
09:42a3M : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)
PU
09:32aWALT DISNEY : Thinking about buying stock in Aurora Cannabis, Activision Blizzar..
PR
09:32aGOLDMAN SACHS : Thinking about trading options or stock in Salesforce, Facebook,..
PR
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
CISCO SYSTEMS 48.455 Real-time Quote.3.18%
DOW INC 45.615 Real-time Quote.2.48%
APPLE 211.605 Real-time Quote.2.47%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 51.165 Real-time Quote.2.28%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 202.875 Real-time Quote.1.73%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 245.21 Real-time Quote.-0.20%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group