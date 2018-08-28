Trump Hails U.S.-Mexico Trade Pact, Says 'We'll See' With Canada -- 2nd Update

By Jacob M. Schlesinger and Josh Zumbrun in Washington and Robbie Whelan in Mexico City

BREAKING

*President Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Trudeau Speak by Phone to Discuss new U.S.-Mexico Trade Deal

*Trump and Trudeau 'Agreed to Continue Productive Conversations' About Trade in Monday Phone Call

President Trump moved closer to revising the North American Free Trade Agreement by striking a deal with Mexico, but cast new doubts over the quarter-century-old pact by threatening to leave out Canada.

While the deal was created to foster harmonized rules across the continent, Mr. Trump said on Monday he was happy to sever Washington's northern neighbor from that bloc if necessary. He proposed to rename the pact "the United States-Mexico Trade Agreement," while setting terms that will hinder Ottawa's efforts to join it.

The Trump administration said it would give Canada until Friday to iron out crucial differences, including a revision that makes it harder for Nafta members to challenge U.S. trade penalties. While Mexico accepted that change, Canadian officials have said for months that would be unacceptable.

"We will see whether or not we decide to put up Canada or just do a separate deal with Canada -- if they want to make the deal," Mr. Trump said. He added that he might prefer to block Canadian imports rather than negotiate a new pact, saying: "I think with Canada, frankly, the easiest thing we can do is to tariff their cars coming in."

Mr. Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke by phone on Monday and "agreed to continue productive conversations" about U.S.-Canada trade, according to a White House statement.

Mr. Trump's harsh rhetoric against Canada was the latest example of his hardball approach to trade policy, where he has chosen to impose intense pressure on other countries through threats or tariffs to try to win concessions.

His strategy is driven by a belief that the U.S. has significant clout over other nations eager to sell into the world's largest market and that prior administrations failed to use that.

A spokesman for Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland of Canada said Monday's agreement was "encouraging," but cautioned Ottawa would only sign on to a revamped trilateral deal "that is good for Canada and good for the middle class."

The minister said she would cut short a scheduled trip to Europe and instead travel to Washington on Tuesday to begin talks with her U.S. counterparts.

Relief over progress on the trade front, despite the lingering tensions with Canada, helped drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1%.

The deal includes several provisions to alter a pact Mr. Trump has long branded "a disaster" for what he considers incentives encouraging U.S. companies to shift production to Mexico.

The most significant is a clause that would boost the percentage of autos that would need to be made in North America to qualify for the tariff-free cross-border trade allowed by Nafta. It would also require a certain portion of cars to be made by high-wage workers -- a response to longstanding U.S. union complaints over low-wage Mexican labor.

The deal also includes provisions that would modernize the pact with rules governing digital commerce.

Canada's position appeared increasingly difficult after Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray later said Mexico was also fine scrapping the old tripartite Nafta in favor of a bilateral deal with the U.S., a significant reversal from his government's longstanding insistence that any revised pact had to include Canada.

"There are many factors that we can't control -- including the relationship between the U.S. and Canada and actions taken by the government of Canada," Mr. Videgaray said. "In any scenario, we will have a free-trade agreement between Mexico and the U.S., regardless of what happens with Canada."

The new Mexican government, which takes office later this year, said it supported the new pact but stressed the importance of including Canada.

Canadian officials had joined earlier rounds of the Nafta talks, but were shut out in recent weeks as the U.S. chose to focus on striking a deal first with Mexico.

Mr. Trump, a Republican, faced pressure from GOP lawmakers and his own supporters in farm states to show that his "America First" trade policy will succeed in striking new trade-expanding agreements, rather than just making threats and imposing tariffs.

Mr. Trump's aggressive imposition of tariffs through this year -- on solar panels, washing machines, steel, aluminum, and a long list of Chinese goods -- has prompted retaliation from trading partners around the world.

That has inflicted significant economic pain in states that voted for him in 2016 and where Republicans face tight races in midterm elections.

In an attempt to ease political pressures from the Farm Belt, Mr. Trump's agriculture secretary, Sonny Perdue, announced plans Monday to make $4.7 billion in payments to farmers to help offset their losses from trade battles around the globe.

The U.S. Council for International Business, a group representing U.S. multinational firms, offered cautious praise, saying it hoped Monday's deal "signals a redirection of U.S. trade policy -- away from confrontation and toward cooperative efforts to open markets abroad."

Still, it remains unclear whether the administration's Nafta strategy will ultimately get support in Congress to enact a new deal. Many lawmakers and their aides said Monday that the administration hadn't given them sufficient details on the agreement to judge whether they can back it.

A key part of Mr. Trump's calculation is that he can win significant support from Democrats, who have long been opposed to new trade agreements, by including provisions aimed at raising wages in Mexico and strengthening Mexican labor unions.

Yet, Democrats who have long pushed for stronger labor provisions in trade agreements said they remain unconvinced. "I see nothing in this agreement that fixes the basic problem," Rep. Sandy Levin in an interview from Mexico, where he is meeting this week with Mexican unions, a Michigan Democrat, said.

The new pact also risks alienating big business groups whose support has long been crucial to pushing trade pacts through Congress. The agreement waters down a part of Nafta that gives multinationals extra legal protections when investing overseas by allowing them to file complaints against the home governments in special NAFTA-run arbitration panels, rather than having to rely on local courts.

"This new agreement would curtail fundamental protections against expropriation, arbitrary and discriminatory government conduct, protection of long-term project contracts, rights to repatriate profits and capital, and the right of investors to enforce their rights in neutral arbitration tribunals," said Daniel Price, a top trade official in the George W. Bush administration, who had helped create and promote those investor protections as a U.S. negotiator.

"This is a dramatic reversal of longstanding U.S. policy supported by successive administrations," Mr. Price said.

But the main concern expressed by lawmakers and businesses Monday was the prospect that a new Nafta may jettison Canada, a change they said would diminish the benefits and efficiencies the pact has provided, and inject new uncertainties over supply chains and business deals built around the assumptions of a three-nation trade bloc.

"It is critical that any modernized Nafta continue to include all three North American partners," said Rufus Yerxa, head of the National Foreign Trade Council, a leading free-trade business organization. "The only way we can compete for global markets with Asian and European producers is to maintain and strengthen the entire North American production base," he added.

The big question hanging over Nafta this week is whether the U.S. can now persuade Canada to join by the end of the week, and how the Trump administration will proceed if that doesn't happen.

Officials say they rushed to get the deal done so that Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto can sign it before leaving office at the end of November. The U.S. requires the president to send a formal announcement to Congress 90 days in advance of his signing a trade pact, prompting a Sept. 1 deadline.

But there are significant hurdles to reaching a deal with Canada so quickly. First, the two sides would need to reach agreement within four days on longstanding nettlesome trade fights that have festered for years, such as Canadian subsidies and tariffs on dairy products.

"We can't have that," Mr. Trump said Monday. "We're not going to stand for that."

The Canadian government will also likely issue strong objections to a changed agreed on by the U.S. and Mexico to remove a Nafta provision allowing the member states to use special Nafta panels to challenge certain tariffs imposed by governments against imports from the other partners.

Canada has long insisted on such protections for its companies, and has argued that their importance is even greater under the Trump administration, which has been more aggressive than previous U.S. governments in imposing tariffs on Canadian products.

At the outset of the Nafta renegotiations, Mr. Trudeau said preserving those Nafta courts was "absolutely essential for Canada."

--Paul Vieira in Ottawa and Santiago Pérez in Mexico City contributed to this article.

Write to Jacob M. Schlesinger at jacob.schlesinger@wsj.com, Josh Zumbrun at Josh.Zumbrun@wsj.com and Robbie Whelan at robbie.whelan@wsj.com