Trump Says Fed Is 'the Only Problem Our Economy Has'

By Vivian Salama and Paul Kiernan

President Trump criticized the Federal Reserve Monday, calling the central bank the "only problem our economy has" and likening its policies to a golfer who can't putt.

Mr. Trump's Christmas Eve tweet marked his latest expression of frustration with the Fed, which decided last week to raise short-term interest rates for a fourth time this year and signal more increases are likely in 2019.

Mr. Trump is in Washington, having postponed his holiday travel plans indefinitely amid a partial government shutdown over whether to allocate money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"The only problem our economy has is the Fed," Mr. Trump said as a stock-market selloff continued on Monday. "They don't have a feel for the Market, they don't understand necessary Trade Wars or Strong Dollars or even Democrat Shutdowns over Borders. The Fed is like a powerful golfer who can't score because he has no touch - he can't putt!"

Mr. Trump's advisers sought over the weekend to assure investors that the president won't try to replace Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and that recent volatility hasn't triggered signs of broader financial instability.

Mick Mulvaney, the president's incoming chief of staff, said Sunday on ABC's "This Week" that Mr. Trump realizes he cannot fire the Fed chairman. That followed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's statement Saturday that the president hadn't suggested firing Mr. Powell and didn't believe he could do so.

Mr. Mnuchin convened a call Monday with top regulatory officials at the Fed, Securities and Exchange Commission, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Comptroller of the Currency and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to discuss coordination efforts to assure normal market operations. Regulators on the call said that markets were functioning normally, according to a readout viewed by The Wall Street Journal.

The secretary on Sunday called the chief executives of the nation's six largest banks -- Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co.

The executives said "they have ample liquidity available for lending to consumer, business markets, and all other market operations," according to a Treasury statement.

Some observers said Mr. Mnuchin's statement on Sunday risked adding to their concerns by mentioning other potential issues and suggesting officials are unnerved by the market's decline.

According to the statement, the bank CEOs "confirmed that they have ample liquidity...that they have not experienced any clearance or margin issues and that the markets continue to function properly."

Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz, said on Twitter that the Treasury secretary's statement is "attracting attention this morning," though he added that banks are generally believed to have gotten better at managing their liquidity.

"When it comes to such initiatives, it's a tricky balance between re-assuring #markets/triggering more concerns," Mr. El-Erian said in a tweet, referring to Mr. Mnuchin's calls to bank CEOs.

Mr. Mnuchin, who was in Mexico Monday, couldn't be reached for additional comment. An official who answered the phone at Treasury's press office said the department's representatives were away because of the government shutdown. A spokesman didn't respond to emailed requests for comment.

A Fed spokesman declined to comment on either Mr. Trump's latest tweets or Mr. Mnuchin's calls.

According to the statement Sunday, Treasury will maintain critical employees through the government shutdown to carry out core operations within the department such as the Internal Revenue Service.

Administration officials said Mr. Mnuchin initiated the calls with bankers, believing it was a prudent step to reassure the banks that there were no issues with clearing, lending or liquidity, and that the economy was strong.

There was also concern among top administration officials about recent reports that Mr. Trump is considering firing Mr. Powell. The administration wanted to reassure banks that there were no imminent plans to do so, officials said.

Market participants say an attempt by the president to fire Mr. Powell would be unprecedented and would likely backfire.

"If Trump tries to remove Powell, it could throw the financial markets into deep chaos that makes the current market turmoil look tame," said Kathy Bostjancic, director of U.S. macro investor services at Oxford Economics, in a research note on Monday.

Stock markets have shown significant volatility in recent weeks, following Mr. Trump's announcement that he would be pursuing trade talks with Beijing, the Fed decision and signs of slowing global economic growth. Earlier this month, Mr. Trump tweeted that if talks with China fail, it would provoke him to be " Tariff Man."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 6.9% last week, putting U.S. stocks on track for their worst month since the financial crisis and threatening the longest-ever bull market.

--Gabriel Rubin contributed to this article.

Write to Vivian Salama at vivian.salama@wsj.com and Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com