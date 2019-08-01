Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Trump: U.S. will hit $300 billion worth of Chinese goods with 10% tariff

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
08/01/2019 | 02:09pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker walks passed boxes on a roller conveyor at NewAir's warehouse in Cypress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would impose an additional 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports starting Sept. 1, as talks aimed at easting tensions between the world's two largest economies continue.

"Trade talks are continuing, and during the talks the U.S. will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country. This does not include the 250 Billion Dollars already Tariffed at 25%," Trump tweeted.

In a string of tweets, Trump also faulted China for not following through on promises to buy more American agricultural products and personally criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping for failing to do more to stem sales of the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

U.S. stock prices fell after Trump's announcement, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling into negative territory.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators ended two days of talks in Shanghai on Wednesday with little sign of progress, although both countries described the negotiations as constructive. Another round of meetings between the negotiators has been scheduled for September. [nL4N24X4MO]

The United States and China have been locked in a trade war marked by tit-for-tat tariffs since last year. The tensions have disrupted global supply chains and roiled financial markets.

(Reporting by Makini Brice and Susan Heavey; editing by Tim Ahmann, Dan Grebler and Jonathan Oatis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.79% 26674.71 Delayed Quote.15.16%
NASDAQ 100 -0.24% 7825.728654 Delayed Quote.25.63%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.42% 8136.42908 Delayed Quote.24.69%
S&P 500 -0.64% 2960.02 Delayed Quote.20.20%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
02:16pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Fall Sharply, Giving Up Early Gains, After Trump Impo..
DJ
02:10pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Give Up Gains on Tariff News
DJ
02:09pTRUMP : U.S. will hit $300 billion worth of Chinese goods with 10% tariff
RE
02:03pExpected Oil Supply Surge Sustains Bear Market -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:10pWall St. rebounds on tech strength, eyes shift to earnings
RE
12:48pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rebound a Day After Fed Rattled Investo..
DJ
12:35pExpected Oil Supply Surge Sustains Bear Market -- Update
DJ
11:57aKing dollar rattles currencies, commodities; stocks rise
RE
11:55aKing dollar rattles currencies, commodities; stocks rise
RE
11:52aKing dollar rattles currencies, commodities; stocks rise
RE
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
02:24pEXXON MOBIL : Texas county sues day after Exxon Mobil plant blast and fire
AQ
02:16pAPPLE : Correction to article on Jony Ive's departure from Apple (June 27)
DJ
02:03pExpected Oil Supply Surge Sustains Bear Market -- 2nd Update
DJ
02:00pDESIGNING FOR THD : A Universal Language
PU
01:30pBOEING : Marines, Navy Celebrate $115 Million V-22 Facility
PU
01:08pEXXON MOBIL : Sued for Alleged Texas Clean Air Act Violations From Baytown Incid..
DJ
01:01p3M : Completes Sale of Gas and Flame Detection Business
BU
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 138.48 Real-time Quote.1.62%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 149.52 Real-time Quote.0.86%
VISA 179.24 Real-time Quote.0.70%
MERCK AND COMPANY 83.535 Real-time Quote.0.66%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION 211.77 Real-time Quote.0.50%
DOW INC 47.22 Real-time Quote.-2.52%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 112.98 Real-time Quote.-2.60%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 213.365 Real-time Quote.-3.07%
CATERPILLAR INC. 127.48 Real-time Quote.-3.18%
NIKE 82.93 Real-time Quote.-3.60%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group