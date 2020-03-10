Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Trump blames oil fight, 'Fake News' for stock market drop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 11:09am EDT

U.S. President Donald Trump blamed a fight for oil market share between Saudi Arabia and Russia, as well as unspecified "Fake News," for a precipitous drop in U.S. stock prices on Monday, amid sliding demand for crude due to the coronavirus.

In a series of tweets, Trump also said the associated plunge in oil prices would benefit Americans: "Good for the consumer, gasoline prices coming down!"

In referring to "Fake News," Trump appeared to be referring to coverage of the coronavirus.

The spread of the virus around the world - and a mounting death toll from COVID-19, the disease it causes - has rattled global markets.

Throughout his presidency, Trump, who faces re-election in November, has frequently pointed to rising stock prices and record-high market indexes as a signal of the American economy's health.

On Monday, major U.S. stock indexes dropped 7% with the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeting 2,000 points after oil prices slumped as much as 22%.

"Saudi Arabia and Russia are arguing over the price and flow of oil. That, and the Fake News, is the reason for the market drop," Trump wrote on Twitter.

In a separate tweet, he downplayed the impact of the coronavirus, comparing the number of American lives it has taken to the greater number of deaths from seasonal influenza.

"Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on," he wrote. "Think about that!"

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu and Jonathan Oatis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.46% 24067.65 Delayed Quote.-9.37%
NASDAQ 100 2.12% 8081.904089 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.75% 8076.828397 Delayed Quote.-4.42%
S&P 500 1.40% 2781.97 Delayed Quote.-14.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
11:09aTrump blames oil fight, 'Fake News' for stock market drop
RE
11:09aTrump to meet with economic advisers as coronavirus pummels markets
RE
11:09aA 7% plunge in the S&P triggered a trading halt. Here's how circuit breakers ..
RE
11:06aWhite House Intensifies Push for Coronavirus Stimulus Measures
DJ
11:00aTRACKINSIGHT : Signs of Anxiety after the FED’s Emergency Rate Cut and Oil Crash
TI
10:49aWEEKLY PORTFOLIOS REPORT : It's getting serious
10:41aStimulus hopes buoy Wall Street after rout
RE
09:50aTODAY ON WALL STREET: Is this a new 1987?
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
APPLE INC. 275.955 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.68%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. 178.71 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.41%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 155.01 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.91%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 96.07 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.81%
3M COMPANY 147.62 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.47%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 115.115 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.93%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. 47.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.11%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 54.785 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.87%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 222.57 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.02%
CATERPILLAR INC. 101.585 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.39%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group