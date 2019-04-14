Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

DJ INDUSTRIAL

(DJI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Trump, despite solid U.S. growth, says Fed should fire up crisis-era stimulus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/14/2019 | 12:16pm EDT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Sunday that actions by the U.S. Federal Reserve have nicked U.S. economic growth and stock market gains by perhaps 30 percent, and that it should begin pumping money into the economy as it did during the 2007-2009 recession.

Trump's latest broadside against the central bank, delivered by Twitter and without citing any evidence, came as European Central Bank head Mario Draghi and other international officials worried that a Fed politicized by potential Trump nominees would rattle a dollar-based global system.

"If the Fed had done its job properly, which it has not, the Stock Market would have been up 5000 to 10,000 additional points, and GDP would have been well over 4 percent instead of 3 percent...with almost no inflation," Trump said.

"Quantitative tightening was a killer, should have done the exact opposite," he said, referring to the Fed's monthly withdrawal last year of up to $50 billion of the bonds it acquired during the worst economic downturn since the 1930s Great Depression.

Trump's suggestion the Fed return to quantitative easing would put the central bank in the position of adding monetary stimulus and expanding its presence in debt markets in an economy growing solidly and with historically low unemployment.

No one at the Fed, including three Trump appointees on the board of governors and Trump's handpicked chairman, Jerome Powell, has suggested the U.S. needs the sort of central bank help launched when the economy was in freefall a decade ago, according to minutes of recent Fed meetings.

The Fed has already decided to halt the drawdown of its security holdings as of September after concluding that the size of its asset holdings, likely around $3.5 trillion by that point, would be adequate given the demand by commercial banks to hold central bank reserves, the public demand for cash, and the other uses to which its assets are put.

The Fed raised interest rates four times in 2018, but also has put that process on hold, leaving the target policy rate at a range of between 2.25 and 2.5 percent, still below historical averages.

Trump was angered last fall when a variety of economic risks, which analysts say included slowing growth abroad, Trump's own trade policies, and communications missteps by Powell, contributed to a more than 20 percent drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average from October through December.

That loss has been almost completely erased as the Fed shifted gears, and the Dow is now just about 1.5 percent below the record it set on Oct. 3.

Trump remains peeved with Powell, and indicated he wants to name two political allies, economics commentator Stephen Moore and businessman Herman Cain, to fill two open seats on the Fed's board of governors.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Howard Schneider
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.03% 26412.3 Delayed Quote.13.22%
NASDAQ 100 0.44% 7628.149775 Delayed Quote.20.51%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.46% 7984.163711 Delayed Quote.20.33%
S&P 500 0.66% 2907.41 Delayed Quote.15.22%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
12:16pTrump, despite solid U.S. growth, says Fed should fire up crisis-era stimulus
RE
07:51aGlobal Stock Rally Defies Dimming Economic Outlook
DJ
07:15aGlobal Stock Rally Defies Dimming Economic Outlook
DJ
04/13MARKET SNAPSHOT: Don't Look Now, But Bitcoin Is Showing Signs Of Life
DJ
04/13Industrials' gains put to test as earnings ramp up
RE
04/13WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
04/13JPMorgan Posts Record Profit -- WSJ
DJ
04/13Facebook Shakes Up Board -- WSJ
DJ
04/12Take Five - Wall Street calling! World market themes for the week ahead
RE
04/12TAKE FIVE : Wall Street calling! World market themes for the week ahead
RE
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
11:19aEXXON MOBIL : ExxonMobil, other oil coys not exiting Nigeria – Kachikwu
AQ
04:43aBOEING : delivers 261 aircraft to UAE national carriers
AQ
04/13BOEING : Between the moribund Nigeria Airways and the domineering Ethiopian Airl..
AQ
04/13COMPANIES UNPREPARED TO DEAL WITH TH : Ibm
AQ
04/13CISCO : Entry to digital marketplace
AQ
04/13CISCO : Entry to digital marketplace
AQ
04/13CISCO : Entry to digital marketplace
AQ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 130.06 Delayed Quote.11.54%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 111.21 Delayed Quote.4.69%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 379.64 Delayed Quote.2.56%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 207.84 Delayed Quote.2.47%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 135.3 Delayed Quote.1.87%
MERCK AND COMPANY 79.43 Delayed Quote.-0.51%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 80.92 Delayed Quote.-1.26%
PFIZER 41.71 Delayed Quote.-1.32%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 119.76 Delayed Quote.-4.94%
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 223.22 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About