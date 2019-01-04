U.S. December Nonfarm Payrolls Grew by 312,000 - 2nd Update

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- U.S. employers added jobs at a robust pace in December and wages posted their biggest full-year gain of the expansion, providing a strong new counterpoint to recent worries in financial markets that the economy is sputtering because of trade frictions and rising interest rates.

Stock prices rose on the economic news, then jumped even higher after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed would be patient about further increases in rates this year.

Nonfarm payrolls rose a seasonally adjusted 312,000 in December, the Labor Department said Friday, the biggest increase since February. U.S. payrolls have grown for 99 straight months, by far the longest stretch of steady hiring on record. After upward revisions to October and November data, the U.S. added a net 2.64 million payrolls in 2018, the best year for job growth since 2015.

Investors have been on edge for weeks about a global economic slowdown and the gathering effects of Fed rate increases. Contributing to those concerns are the unresolved trade dispute between the U.S. and China, in addition to a government shutdown in Washington over disagreements between President Trump and Democrats about border-security issues.

U.S. stocks in 2018 saw their worst yearly losses in a decade, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing Thursday almost 16% below its September peak. Just this week, Apple Inc. jolted investors by downgrading revenue growth estimates because of troubles in China, sending stock prices sharply lower.

Still, the economy keeps cranking out jobs, which diminishes the likelihood of a recession.

Batteries Plus Bulbs, a battery retailer based in Hartland, Wis., with about 700 employees, wants to add 30 to 50 employees in 2019 and is having a hard time finding them, said Carole Witkowski, the company's vice president of human resources.

The company raised pay to $13 an hour from $12 at its Wisconsin distribution center late last year, responding to exit interviews that revealed some employees were leaving for higher wages elsewhere. It has also reduced the time it takes to apply for jobs online so that candidates don't fall out of the process as quickly.

"Across the board, across pay scales, across skill sets, it's very difficult to find employees," said Ms. Witkowski. "Everybody is going to have a problem finding the gems out there, so the goal for us is keeping them once we find them."

The payroll report, based on a monthly survey of 149,000 business establishments, is one of the most comprehensive surveys of economic activity across the nation, providing fresh evidence on whether businesses have the confidence to hire.

The survey was conducted in early December, before the shutdown and a late-in-the-year stock selloff, which raises some questions about whether the robust gains can be sustained.

The report over years has tended to move closely with the broader business cycle, making it especially important at times, like now, of uncertainty about whether the economic tides are turning.

"We may be worried about trade, we may be worried about political uncertainty, we are worried about the Fed at this point, we're certainly worried about financial markets...but the consumer is still in good position," said Josh Wright, chief economist at iCIMS Inc. "That's one thing that it seems like the markets are a little out-of-step with the economists on."

Other indicators of late have pointed to a slowdown, such as a report Thursday by the Institute for Supply Management that suggested manufacturing activity slowed in December. But Friday's Labor Department report showed manufacturers added 284,000 jobs to their payrolls in 2018, including 32,000 last month. The annual gain was the biggest increase since 1997.

The report also showed that jobs are coming with higher wages. Average hourly earnings rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4% from November and 3.2% from December 2017, the biggest full-year gain since 2008.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.9% from 3.7%, but remains historically low.

A combination of robust hiring and bigger wage gains means more money in household pocketbooks, and thus likely continued growth in consumer spending. That is an important driver of broader economic activity, especially because the outlook for business investment is uncertain given friction between the U.S. and other nations over trade.

"If consumers keep spending because the jobs market is strong, businesses will continue to expand and produce," Nationwide Mutual Insurance chief economist David Berson said. "It's hard to see business activity slow dramatically if consumer spending remains solid."

Cedar Concepts Corp., a manufacturer of chemicals used in cosmetics, cleaners and other products, added an engineer and chemist to its 50-person staff this month. The Chicago company is looking for some more employees to help start production at a new 70,000-square-food factory on the city's South Side.

"We really needed the additional staff," said owner and president Linda Boasmond. "It's tough to find good people, but we've picked up some additional business for 2019 and you need the personnel to position you for growth."

The Fed raised short-term interest rates four times in 2018, anticipating that falling unemployment and rising wages would be accompanied by more inflation. Its preferred inflation measures are now near the Fed's 2% target and show little sign of accelerating, which led Mr. Powell to signal patience Friday about further rate increases.

"The markets are pricing in downside risks, is what I think they're doing. And I think they're obviously well ahead of the data, particularly if you look at this morning's labor-market data," Mr. Powell said Friday.

He added that the Fed is "listening sensitively to the message that markets are sending, and we're going to be taking those downside risks into account as we make policy going forward."

For workers like 27-year-old Jessica Baldwin, who paints houses for a living alongside her brother in northern Utah, Wall Street's concerns about the Fed are remote. The local housing market is booming and demand was strong through the holiday season, when it typically slows.

"I have to turn people away because I don't have the capacity to take on their work," Ms. Baldwin said, noting that she's considering starting a limited-liability company so she can hire more workers.

Patrick McGroarty contributed to this article.

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com