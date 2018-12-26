U.S. Government Bond Prices Edge Higher Amid Stock Selloff Respite

By Michael Wursthorn

U.S. government bond prices edged lower as a pause in a bruising stock market selloff took some pressure off investors.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 2.744%, according to TradeWeb, from 2.737% on Monday. The yield on the two-year note also rose, moving to 2.569% from 2.560% two days ago. (Bond markets were closed Tuesday, along with stocks, for the Christmas holiday.)

Yields, which rise as prices fall, have been pummeled in recent weeks as investors sought safety in relatively less risky assets like bonds during one of the stock market's biggest drawdowns in years. A range of concerns -- including an ongoing U.S. government shutdown, rising interest rates and slowing economic growth -- have contributed to the stock selloff.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was mostly flat on Wednesday after shedding more than 1,800 points over a four-day stretch through Christmas Eve.

That helped push Treasury yields slightly higher, even though the 10-year U.S. government notes have struggled to move back toward 3% in recent months. Other safe-haven assets also ticked higher, including gold, the yen and the Swiss franc.

