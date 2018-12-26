Log in
U.S. Government Bond Prices Edge Higher Amid Stock Selloff Respite

12/26/2018 | 05:21pm CET

By Michael Wursthorn

U.S. government bond prices edged lower as a pause in a bruising stock market selloff took some pressure off investors.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 2.744%, according to TradeWeb, from 2.737% on Monday. The yield on the two-year note also rose, moving to 2.569% from 2.560% two days ago. (Bond markets were closed Tuesday, along with stocks, for the Christmas holiday.)

Yields, which rise as prices fall, have been pummeled in recent weeks as investors sought safety in relatively less risky assets like bonds during one of the stock market's biggest drawdowns in years. A range of concerns -- including an ongoing U.S. government shutdown, rising interest rates and slowing economic growth -- have contributed to the stock selloff.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was mostly flat on Wednesday after shedding more than 1,800 points over a four-day stretch through Christmas Eve.

That helped push Treasury yields slightly higher, even though the 10-year U.S. government notes have struggled to move back toward 3% in recent months. Other safe-haven assets also ticked higher, including gold, the yen and the Swiss franc.

Write to Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.03% 21785.26 Delayed Quote.-11.84%
NASDAQ 100 0.80% 5944.2137 Delayed Quote.-7.77%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.71% 6234.6895 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
S&P 500 0.21% 2355.91 Delayed Quote.-12.06%
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
NIKE 69.92 Real-time Quote.2.67%
VISA 124.695 Real-time Quote.2.44%
HOME DEPOT (THE) 161.79 Real-time Quote.2.31%
WAL-MART STORES 87.47 Real-time Quote.1.92%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 95.815 Real-time Quote.1.79%
3M COMPANY 178.04 Real-time Quote.-0.32%
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION 101.545 Real-time Quote.-0.50%
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 52.765 Real-time Quote.-0.54%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 106.915 Real-time Quote.-0.61%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 154.935 Real-time Quote.-0.91%
