U.S. Government Bond Prices Fall as Investors Chase Stock Rally

12/26/2018 | 10:37pm CET

By Michael Wursthorn

U.S. government bond prices fell Wednesday, pushing yields up by their biggest margin in more than a month as investors pared back less risky investments to buy stocks as major indexes soared.

The selling pushed the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury up to 2.797% from 2.737 on Monday, while two-year notes moved to 2.609% from 2.560% two days ago. Both yields posted their biggest single-day climbs since Nov. 2. (Bond markets were closed Tuesday, along with stocks, for the Christmas holiday.)

Investors put some of that money into stocks, which had been left teetering on the edge of a bear market following a bruising Christmas Eve selloff, said Brian Rehling, co-head of global fixed-income strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 900 points Wednesday, recouping all of its Monday losses.

"There's a big risk-on rally today, and Treasurys were where some of those funds came from," said Mr. Rehling. "It's reversing a small part of what we've seen over the last couple of months," he added, referring to the massive fund of flows into Treasurys since November, when 10-year yields were above 3%.

The U.S. Treasury sold $41 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday. Some $32 billion of seven-year notes are scheduled to be auctioned on Thursday.

Whether yields continue to rise depends on where stocks go from here, analysts added.

While a jittery stock market welcomed the rebound, investors continue to confront a range of concerns -- including a continuing U.S. government shutdown, rising interest rates and slowing economic growth -- that could restart the pullback in stocks, leading investors to pile further into Treasurys.

Several investors said they expect bonds and stocks to continue their opposing moves, a reversal from the lockstep moves in bond- and stock-prices over the last several years, analysts said, especially as the Federal Reserve continues to unwind its balance sheet and raise interest rates.

Write to Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com

