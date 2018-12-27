Log in
U.S. Government Bonds Rise as Investors Avoid Risk

12/27/2018 | 06:20pm CET

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government-bond prices rose Thursday as investors sought safe assets amid the latest downturn in stocks.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note recently was at 2.758%, according to Tradeweb, down from 2.797% Wednesday.

Yields, which fall as prices rise, declined as investors' focus returned to factors including signs of slowing global growth, Federal Reserve policy and trade tensions between the U.S. and China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average recently fell more than 1.5%, a day after posting its biggest one-day point gain in history.

Some investors are concerned that the Fed's plans to continue raising interest rates next year after four increases this year could lead to a slower pace of growth, or that the central bank's decision to shrink the size of its balance sheet at a planned pace of $50 billion a month will increase volatility by pulling cash from financial markets.

Fed officials penciled in two rate increases in 2019 and another in 2020 at their December meeting.

"The Fed nonchalance" in the face of declines in stocks and other risk assets has contributed to investor reluctance to take risk as the year winds to a close, said Andrew Brenner, head of fixed income at NatAlliance Securities. "People are going to feel safer in bonds,"

Investors also are concerned that rising prices stemming from a potential tariff battle between the U.S. and China could lead consumers to slow their pace of purchasing, which could lead to a slowdown in economic activity.

Yields extended declines after The Conference Board said Thursday that a measure of confidence among American households fell in December, weighed down by weaker expectations for economic growth and market volatility.

The Conference Board's index of U.S. consumer confidence dropped to 128.1 in December from 136.4 in November. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected a December reading of 133.5.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.94% 22438.88 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
NASDAQ 100 -2.71% 6095.038 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.57% 6387.9829 Delayed Quote.-5.06%
S&P 500 -2.05% 2417.21 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
