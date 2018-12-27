Log in
U.S. Government Bonds Rise as Investors Avoid Risk

12/27/2018 | 11:00pm CET

By Daniel Kruger

U.S. government bond prices rose Thursday, as investors sought safe assets after an early downturn in stocks.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note settled at 2.744%, down from 2.797% Wednesday. The yield has fallen 0.488 percentage point since reaching a seven-year high of 3.232% in early November.

Yields, which fall as prices rise, declined as investors' focus returned to signs of slowing global growth, Federal Reserve policy and trade tensions between the U.S. and China. The Dow Jones Industrial Average recovered from a drop of as much as 611 points on Thursday, rising 260 points, a day after posting its biggest one-day point gain in history.

Some investors are concerned that the Fed's plans to continue raising interest rates next year after four increases this year could lead to a slower pace of growth, or that the central bank's decision to shrink the size of its balance sheet at a planned pace of $50 billion a month will increase volatility by pulling cash from financial markets.

At their December meeting Fed officials penciled in two rate increases in 2019 and another in 2020.

"The Fed nonchalance" in the face of declines in the prices of stocks and other risk assets has contributed to investor reluctance to take risk, as the year winds to a close, said Andrew Brenner, head of fixed-income at NatAlliance Securities. "People are going to feel safer in bonds."

As investors have become more risk-averse, they are increasingly betting that the Fed will stop short of meeting its targets for increasing rates.

Fed funds futures, which investors use to bet on the path of monetary policy, show the market sees a 3% probability that policy makers will raise rates twice next year, down from 37% a month ago. At the same time, odds that the Fed will reduce interest rates at least once by the end of the year have risen to 12%, up from 4% during the same period, according to data from CME Group.

Investors are also concerned that rising prices stemming from a potential tariff battle between the U.S. and China could lead consumers to slow their pace of purchasing, which could lead to a slowdown in economic activity.

Yields extended declines after The Conference Board said Thursday that a measure of confidence among U.S. households fell in December, weighed down by weaker expectations for economic growth and market volatility.

The Conference Board's index of U.S. consumer confidence dropped to 128.1 in December from 136.4 in November. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected a December reading of 133.5.

In its final offering of longer-term government securities this year, the Treasury on Thursday saw strong demand for $32 billion of seven-year notes. The Treasury auctioned a total of $2.36 trillion of notes and bonds this year, up from $2.03 trillion the year before, as it increased borrowing to help fund tax cuts passed in 2017.

Write to Daniel Kruger at Daniel.Kruger@wsj.com

