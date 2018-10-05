U.S. Unemployment Rate Falls to Lowest Level Since 1969-- 2nd Update

By Eric Morath and Harriet Torry

WASHINGTON -- Unemployment in September hit the lowest level since the Vietnam War, with little indication it is going to shoot back up in the near term.

The jobless rate fell to 3.7%, the lowest since December 1969, the Labor Department said Friday. Employers added 134,000 jobs to payrolls, a record 96th straight month of gains. Wages rose 2.8% from a year earlier, a solid if still unspectacular rise.

"This is the best job market in a generation or more," said Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist at recruiting site Glassdoor.

Unemployment rates below 4% are extremely rare in 70 years of modern record-keeping. The two longest sustained periods came during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, when the combination of strong growth and the enlistment of young males from the civilian labor force helped to largely wring unemployment out of the economy.

In 1953, the year the Korean War ended, the jobless rate got as low as 2.5%. In the 1960s, it stayed below 4% for nearly four years, until a bout of rising inflation and interest rates led to recession and rising joblessness. Another run below 4% in 2000 lasted just a few months, burst by a bubble in technology stocks.

Federal Reserve officials believe the current period can be sustained. They project the jobless rate will sink to 3.5% next year and remain below 4% through 2021. Unlike the 1960s, and central to their outlook, Fed officials estimate inflation will remain subdued, allowing them to keep short-term interest rates relatively low.

Bond investors have become worried about the interest-rate outlook in recent days. With the economy running so strong, they have come to the conclusion that the Fed will keep raising short-term rates to keep it from overheating.

Yields on 10-year Treasury notes rose further Friday to 3.238%. The rate increases helped to drive stock prices lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 230 points in afternoon trade.

Still, the bond market is one signal of how much different the economy is today than it was the last time unemployment got this low. Back then, with inflation topping 6% and heading higher, yields on bonds neared 8% and spelled the undoing of a long expansion. Inflation now is right near the Fed's 2% target.

In a speech earlier this week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell suggested he sees little urgency to accelerate the central bank's pace of interest-rate increases or to signal a more restrictive policy path ahead, in part because inflation is so low and stable.

"Removing accommodation too quickly could needlessly foreshorten the expansion," Mr. Powell said.

The Vietnam War drafted thousands of young men out of the civilian labor force, many with lower levels of education, who might otherwise have been counted as unemployed. At the same time, while the share of women working was growing, less than half had jobs or sought employment.

Today, a different factor is at play: retiring baby boomers leave fewer people to work. Both demographic factors mean a smaller share of the population is available to work in comparison to other boom times, such as the 1990s.

A return to 3.7% unemployment "shows how resilient and adaptable the American economy is," said Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust. "To think about the multitude of global and technological changes that occurred since 1969, reorienting the labor force to keep such a large fraction of the population at work is quite an achievement."

Low unemployment is a talking point for Republicans a month away from the midterm election. Many analysts view the election as a referendum on President Trump's personality as much his policies. But unemployment near a half-century low will be embraced by Republicans as proof he is delivering on his promises.

Whether the low rate of unemployment can be sustained is another question. Mr. Chamberlain described the current environment as a "sugar high," spurred on by tax cuts and defense spending, that will likely fade and cause unemployment to drift back up.

Fed officials, moreover, don't believe the economy's growth rate, now near 3%, will stay at that level. They see it sinking back toward the 2% rate that prevailed for much of the expansion.

Other economists say changes to the corporate-tax code can stoke better investment and productivity needed to sustain fast growth.

In the near term, many businesses are struggling to find workers.

Peerfit Inc., a national fitness benefits manager, has built its staff to nearly 100 this year from fewer than 20 at the start of last year. In the hunt for workers, it increased wages 5% to 10% on average over the last year, said Chief Executive Ed Buckley, of Tampa, Fla., in an interview. Still, the company has had to turn down three major projects because teams didn't have the bandwidth to quickly hire and train new staff.

In response, it widened the pool of workers it considered for jobs, from those with four-year college degrees to those with vocational backgrounds.

"It's tough finding good people," he said.

Those who do lose jobs are getting scooped up quickly. One example: Last week, a chain of sandwich shops called Taylor Gourmet closed in the Washington, D.C., area. Two days later, a competitor, Cava Group Inc., held job fairs nearby for Taylor's displaced workers. In the first week, it hired five of them and called back half of the 50 workers who showed up.

"We knew a group of workers would be immediately seeking an opportunity, " said Cava Chief Executive Brett Schulman. "We wanted to mitigate that situation, help them get on pathway to a great career, and tell them 'We need you.'"

Cava has raised its wages to $13.50 an hour and offers benefits including health insurance and a free meal with every shift to help attract and retain workers.

Hurricane Florence, which struck the Carolinas last month, may have curtailed overall employment growth in some sectors, the Labor Department said, but it couldn't quantify the impact. Jobs lost in retail and leisure and hospitality, two sectors that can be susceptible to bad weather, at least in part explain why September produced the worst job growth in a year.

Last month, 1.49 million Americans worked fewer hours due to bad weather and nearly 300,000 didn't work at all during the Labor Department's survey period, though they are not counted as unemployed. Those figures are elevated compared with a typical September -- more in line with winter months -- but are well below a year earlier. Hurricanes Harvey and Irma caused nearly three million people to work fewer hours and 1.47 million to miss work entirely in September 2017.

More broadly, through the first nine months of the year, employers added an average of 211,000 workers to payrolls each month, well outpacing average monthly growth of 182,000 in 2017. That runs counter to economists' expectation for hiring to broadly ease as the labor market tightens.

Write to Eric Morath at eric.morath@wsj.com and Harriet Torry at harriet.torry@wsj.com