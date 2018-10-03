Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  DJ Industrial    DJI

Indicative prices Citigroup
DJ INDUSTRIAL (DJI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofTweets

U.S. services sector activity hits 21-year high; hiring accelerates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 07:07pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Workers install a playground outside a former furniture factory that is being converted to apartments in Thomasville

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. services sector activity raced to a 21-year high in September and companies boosted hiring, signs of enduring strength in the economy at the end of the third quarter.

The upbeat reports on Wednesday likely keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates again in December. The U.S. central bank increased rates last week for the third time this year. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said on Tuesday the economy's outlook was "remarkably positive."

"The continued strength of the surveys implies that growth is set to remain well above trend," said Andrew Hunter, a U.S. Economist at Capital Economics in London. "That will keep the Fed raising interest rates steadily in the near term."

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its non-manufacturing activity index jumped 3.1 points to 61.6 last month, the highest reading since August 1997. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.

The ISM's new orders sub-index for the services sector increased 1.2 points to a reading of 61.6 last month. The survey's factory employment measure jumped to 62.4 in September from 56.7 in August. This suggests September's nonfarm payrolls could surprise on the upside when the government publishes its closely watched employment report on Friday.

ISM survey, however, probably exaggerates the economy's strength as another survey from data firm IHS Markit showed services sector activity expanding at a weaker pace in September.

Companies in the ISM survey were upbeat about business conditions last month, but reported lingering concerns "about capacity, logistics and the uncertainty with global trade."

Industries are bumping against capacity constraints in a robust economy and tightening labour market conditions.

Companies are increasingly reporting difficulties finding qualified workers to meet demand, leading to delays in delivering goods and services

At the same time, the Trump administration's "America First" policies, which have left the United States embroiled in a bitter trade war with China and tit-for-tat tariffs with other trade partners, have raised the cost of some raw materials.

Washington last month slapped tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, with Beijing retaliating with duties on $60 billion worth of U.S. products. The United States and China had already imposed tariffs on $50 billion worth of each other's goods.

IMPORT TARIFFS UNCERTAINTY

According to the ISM, while retailers were bullish about business they said there was "a lot of uncertainty" about the import duties and that this "may cause a shift in production sites." Wholesalers said the import tariffs were "inflating prices, which are difficult to pass along to the end user due to competitive pressures."

There were also complaints about labour shortages, especially truck drivers. The ISM's supplier deliveries index for the services sector increased last month, pointing to bottlenecks in the supply chain.

Companies reported that "suppliers are getting backlogged" and that there were also "capacity and material shortages." They also reported paying higher prices for materials and services.

"For the time being, firms appear to be looking through heightened risks from tariffs and trade policy uncertainty, belying widespread comments of their concern," said Jake McRobie, a U.S. economist at Oxford Economics in New York.

"We continue to see evidence of inflationary pressures moving through supply chains." 

The dollar firmed marginally against a basket of currencies and U.S. Treasury yields rose. Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average at an all-time high.

Separately on Wednesday, the ADP National Employment Report showed private payrolls jumped by 230,000 jobs in September, the largest gain since February, after increasing 168,000 in August.

Last month's rise beat economists' expectations for a 185,000 increase. The ADP report, which is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics, was published ahead of the more comprehensive employment report for September due on Friday.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 185,000 in September after surging 201,000 in August. The unemployment rate is forecast to fall one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.8 percent, an 18-year low first hit in May.

While the ADP report has a poor record predicting the private-payrolls component of the government's employment report, last month's jump underscored robust labour market conditions that should underpin consumer spending.

"The labour market continues to boil and is growing hotter," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG in New York. "More workers with money in hand to spend will lead to more consumer spending down the road."

The ADP report showed construction payrolls rose by 34,000 jobs last month, accelerating from 3,000 in August. The services sector added 184,000 jobs in September, led by the professional and health services. Services sector employment increased by 145,000 jobs in August.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Lucia Mutikani
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.57% 26916.77 Delayed Quote.7.82%
NASDAQ 100 0.47% 7661.5078 Delayed Quote.19.26%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.64% 8048.6037 Delayed Quote.16.43%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2923.43 Real-time Quote.9.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DJ INDUSTRIAL
07:57pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Gain on Central Bankers' Upbeat Views
DJ
07:27pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street climbs as financials gain; S&P nears re..
RE
07:20pMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Eyes Record Finish While Dow Hits Intraday High On S..
DJ
05:40pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Gain on Central Bankers' Upbeat Views
DJ
04:07pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher on Central Bankers' Upbeat ..
DJ
03:48pEuropean Shares Gain on Italian Budget Expectations
DJ
02:15pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
01:25pEuropean Shares Gain on Hopes for Italian Budget Shift
DJ
10:28aEuropean Shares Gain on Hopes for Italian Budget Shift
DJ
07:09aSoutheast Asia stocks - Most climb; Singapore, Philippines recoup losses
RE
More news
News of the components of DJ INDUSTRIAL
08:28pPHISHING 101 : Protection for Everyone
PU
08:19pPROCTER & GAMBLE : 4 distinguished GCC alumni to be honored at homecoming
AQ
08:18pENERGY : French, US and Italian firms invited to bid for block 7 in Cyprus EEZ
AQ
07:35pVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Severance Offer Goes to About 44,000 Employees
DJ
07:26pGOLDMAN SACHS : Crescent City College Notes for Oct. 3
AQ
07:21pEXXON MOBIL : EC clears takeover of Argentina oil company by Qatar and US
AQ
07:08pGOLDMAN SACHS : Trump White House Reaches “Goldman Sachs = Liberal Agitpro..
AQ
More news
Chart DJ INDUSTRIAL
Duration : Period :
DJ Industrial Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DJ INDUSTRIAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop DJ INDUSTRIAL
CATERPILLAR 159.24 Real-time Quote.2.85%
INTEL CORPORATION 48.965 Real-time Quote.1.80%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 393.34 Real-time Quote.1.80%
APPLE 232.495 Real-time Quote.1.40%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 115.265 Real-time Quote.1.14%
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 86.205 Real-time Quote.-0.29%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 139.96 Real-time Quote.-0.37%
WAL-MART STORES 94.245 Real-time Quote.-0.95%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 83.395 Real-time Quote.-1.14%
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE) 45.885 Real-time Quote.-1.34%
Heatmap :
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.