White House Intensifies Push for Coronavirus Stimulus -- 2nd Update

WASHINGTON -- Lawmakers in both parties expressed skepticism about a payroll-tax cut to bolster the economy, as President Trump and his top advisers met with Republicans in a bid to reach an agreement on a set of measures to ease the pain inflicted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr. Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Larry Kudlow, the director of the White House National Economic Council, joined Senate Republicans for their weekly policy lunch Tuesday afternoon to gauge whether there is enough support for a payroll-tax cut and other proposals put forward by the president.

Following the meeting, Mr. Trump told reporters he had discussed stimulus measures with Republicans, but offered few details about the conversation.

"There's a great feeling about doing a lot of things, and that's one of the things we talked about," Mr. Trump said of the payroll-tax cut proposal.

Among the other ideas that could be considered are expanding a tax credit for family leave programs that Congress created in 2017; fixing an error in the 2017 law that affects retailers and restaurants and delaying estimated tax payments; according to a person in the meeting. Mr. Trump has also said he hopes to offer relief to industries hardest hit by the virus, including the airline and cruise industries.

Mr. Mnuchin, who is leading the administration's economic response to the outbreak, then met with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), in the hopes of starting negotiations on a package.

Mr. Mnuchin will have "ball control for the administration, and I expect that will speak for us as well," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.), who noted the two had worked together productively on previous legislation.

The prospects of passing a payroll-tax cut through Congress seemed dim on Tuesday. Democrats, who control the House and whose support will be needed to advance legislation in the GOP-controlled Senate, offered no support for a payroll-tax cut Tuesday.

"The administration seems to believe that the answer to any problem is another tax cut," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said.

Democrats are planning legislation that aims to help those most affected by the virus, such as paid sick leave for those affected by the novel coronavirus who don't have benefits through an employer, as well as improved access to testing.

House Democrats hope to have more details of their proposal within the next day, said Rep. Richard Neal (D., Mass.), chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, after Democrats on the panel met for an hour. Like other Democrats, he was lukewarm on Mr. Trump's proposed payroll-tax cut.

"You always want to be able to have a conversation but that's not, for us, at the moment, the priority," Mr. Neal said.

Republicans also had a cool reaction to a payroll-tax cut. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) called for a targeted response to the disease outbreak when asked about the administration's proposal for a payroll-tax cut.

"We're looking at a number of measures -- remember we have a very strong economy, very low unemployment," he said. He expressed interest in a "surgical way" to help hourly workers and to keep the economy moving.

Sen. Rob Portman (R., Ohio) said the administration should pursue more targeted stimulus, pointing to relief for hourly wage workers as one possible remedy.

"There are lots and lots of ideas out there but I think that's a more targeted approach would be more effective," he said.

The payroll tax, which is separate from federal income tax, refers to taxes that are dedicated to Social Security and Medicare. The Social Security payroll tax is 12.4% on the first $137,700 of wages in 2020, split evenly between workers and employers. The Medicare payroll tax is 2.9% on all wages, split evenly between workers and employers, plus another 0.9% on top earners.

During a news conference at the White House on Monday, Mr. Trump endorsed a substantial payroll-tax cut, but offered no other details, promising to reveal more about the effort during a Tuesday press conference. He also said the administration was considering efforts to assist hourly wage workers who could be hardest hit by the economic fallout from the virus, as well as offering loans for small businesses.

Rep. Kevin Brady (R., Texas), the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, said Tuesday that he wants to help workers and provide longer-term assistance to affected industries. Mr. Brady said lawmakers haven't decided what to do but said he backs the president's desire to "go bold" on an economic response.

"All this is evolving, but bottom line is the president wants to act decisively and we want to help," Mr. Brady said. Ways and Means Committee Republicans are planning to meet with Mr. Mnuchin and Mr. Kudlow on Wednesday.

Rep. Nita Lowey (D., N.Y.), the chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, said she wants to move a package as quickly as possible and emphasized help for states.

Mr. Trump's top advisers met at the White House on Monday to discuss their policy options as the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2,014 points, or 7.8%. Shares rebounded Tuesday. The president's aides clashed at the closed-door meeting over how aggressive the response should be, according to two people familiar with the discussion.

Trade adviser Peter Navarro -- backed by Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, and legislative-affairs director Eric Ueland -- argued in favor of pushing for a payroll-tax cut now, the people said.

On the other side, Mr. Kudlow and Mr. Mnuchin called instead for narrowly targeted measures aimed at helping workers without paid sick leave and businesses facing virus-related disruptions, the people said. Administration officials said the final suite of policy proposals hasn't yet been completed and was subject to discussions with lawmakers, but aides have discussed suspending the payroll tax for 90 days, according to an administration official.

Some in the White House are supportive of a proposal unveiled Monday by Sen. Steve Daines (R., Mont.) that would temporarily suspend the payroll tax, though it wasn't clear how long a suspension Mr. Daines is proposing.

Mr. Trump also continued to pressure the Federal Reserve to do more to help cushion the U.S. economy from the negative effects of the coronavirus. Mr. Trump said the Fed was too slow to cut rates -- policy makers lowered their benchmark federal-funds rate by half a percentage point last week -- and repeated his complaint that U.S. rates are still higher than other countries. "Also, stimulate!" he said on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

In addition to a payroll-tax cut, administration officials have discussed paid sick leave for hourly employees who miss work as a result of possible exposure to the virus. Aides have also discussed an emergency declaration that would enable the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide additional funds and resources to combat the virus, according to people familiar with the matter. And they are considering ways to enhance emergency lending programs from the Small Business Administration to help firms facing virus-related disruptions.

Vice President Mike Pence and Mr. Trump met with health insurance companies at the White House to discuss the virus. Wall Street executives are coming to the White House for a meeting Wednesday.

