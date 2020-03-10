White House Intensifies Push for Coronavirus Stimulus Measures

By Andrew Restuccia, Richard Rubin and Kate Davidson

WASHINGTON -- Top administration officials are set to meet with Republican lawmakers Tuesday in a bid to reach an agreement on a set of measures to ease the economic pain inflicted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Larry Kudlow, the director of the White House National Economic Council, are planning to join Senate Republicans for their weekly policy lunch Tuesday afternoon to gauge whether there is enough support for a payroll tax cut and other proposals put forward by President Trump.

House Democrats, meanwhile, have outlined a series of measures including paid sick leave and expanded nutrition assistance, especially if school lunch programs need to close. They haven't called for broader fiscal stimulus.

During a news conference at the White House on Monday, Mr. Trump endorsed a substantial payroll tax cut, but offered no other details, promising to reveal more about the effort during a Tuesday press conference. He also said the administration was considering efforts to assist hourly wage workers who could be hardest hit by the economic fallout from the virus, as well as offering loans for small businesses.

Rep. Kevin Brady (R., Texas), the top Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, said Tuesday that he wants to help workers and provide longer-term assistance to affected industries. Mr. Brady said lawmakers haven't decided what to do but said he backs the president's desire to "go bold" on an economic response.

"All this is evolving, but bottom line is the president wants to act decisively and we want to help," Mr. Brady said. Ways and Means Committee Republicans are planning to meet with Mr. Mnuchin and Mr. Kudlow on Wednesday.

Rep. Nita Lowey, chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, said she wants to move a package as fast as possible and emphasized help for states

Mr. Trump's top advisers met at the White House on Monday to discuss their policy options as the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2,014 points, or 7.8%. Shares rebounded in trading early Tuesday. The president's aides clashed at the closed-door meeting over how aggressive the response should be, according to two people familiar with the discussion.

Trade adviser Peter Navarro -- backed by Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, and legislative affairs director Eric Ueland -- argued in favor of pushing for a payroll tax cut now, the people said.

On the other side, Mr. Kudlow and Mr. Mnuchin called instead for narrowly targeted measures aimed at helping workers without paid sick leave and businesses facing virus-related disruptions, the people said. Administration officials said the final suite of policy proposals hasn't yet been completed and was subject to discussions with lawmakers.

Some in the White House are supportive of a proposal unveiled Monday by Sen. Steve Daines (R., Mont.) that would temporarily suspend the payroll tax, though it wasn't immediately clear how long a suspension Mr. Daines is proposing.

Mr. Trump also continued to pressure the Federal Reserve to do more to help cushion the U.S. economy from the negative effects of the coronavirus. Mr. Trump said the Fed was too slow to cut rates -- policy makers lowered their benchmark federal-funds rate by half a percentage point last week -- and repeated his complaint that U.S. rates are still higher than other countries. "Also, stimulate!" he said on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

In addition to a payroll tax cut, administration officials have discussed paid sick leave for hourly employees who miss work as a result of possible exposure to the virus. Aides have also discussed an emergency declaration that would enable the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide additional funds and resources to combat the virus, according to people familiar with the matter. And they are considering ways to enhance emergency lending programs from the Small Business Administration to help firms facing virus-related disruptions.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to meet with health insurance companies at the White House to discuss the virus. Top executives from Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, UnitedHealth Group and Kaiser Permanente are expected to attend, an administration official said. Wall Street executives are coming to the White House for a meeting Wednesday.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) late Monday said they hoped to prepare a legislative package with their priorities by the end of the week. Mrs. Pelosi said it was unlikely that the House could both craft and vote on an economic response this week, adding that it was possible the House could stay in Washington longer to complete a bill.

