DOWA HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.

(5714)
DOWA : (Correction) Notice of Partial Correction of "Consolidated Financial Summary for the year ended March 31, 2019"

06/13/2019 | 08:54pm EDT

June 14, 2019
DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. hereby announces that the following correction of part of content stated in 'Consolidated Financial Summary for the year ended March 31, 2019'. The section subject to the correction is underlined.

1. Correction Part

P10 1. Consolidated business results for the year ended March 31, 2019 (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019)

(5) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

2. Details of Correction

(Before correction)

(Millions of Yen)

Previous fiscal year
(From April 1, 2017
to March 31, 2018) 		Current fiscal year
(From April 1, 2018
to March 31, 2019)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (23,680) (23,395)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 516 338
Purchase of intangible assets (356) (288)
Purchase of investment securities (7) (1,835)
Proceeds from sales of investment securities 35 (7)
Purchase of shares of subsidiaries and associates (2,881) (2,798)
Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates - 196
Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation (171) -
Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation 14 -
Proceeds from subsidy 448 882
Payments of loans receivable (8,444) (23,818)
Collection of loans receivable 825 590
Other, net (309) (889)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (34,010) (51,025)

(After correction)

(Millions of Yen)

Previous fiscal year
(From April 1, 2017
to March 31, 2018) 		Current fiscal year
(From April 1, 2018
to March 31, 2019)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (23,680) (23,395)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 516 338
Purchase of intangible assets (356) (288)
Purchase of investment securities (7) (1,835)
Proceeds from sales of investment securities 35 39
Purchase of shares of subsidiaries and associates (2,881) (2,798)
Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates - 196
Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation (171) -
Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation 14 -
Proceeds from subsidy 448 882
Payments of loans receivable (8,444) (23,818)
Collection of loans receivable 825 590
Other, net (309) (936)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (34,010) (51,025)

Disclaimer

Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 00:53:06 UTC
