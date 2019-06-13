DOWA : (Correction) Notice of Partial Correction of “Consolidated Financial Summary for the year ended March 31, 2019”

June 14, 2019

DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

DOWA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. hereby announces that the following correction of part of content stated in 'Consolidated Financial Summary for the year ended March 31, 2019'. The section subject to the correction is underlined.

1. Correction Part

P10 1. Consolidated business results for the year ended March 31, 2019 (April 1, 2018 - March 31, 2019)

(5) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

2. Details of Correction

(Before correction)

(Millions of Yen)

Previous fiscal year

(From April 1, 2017

to March 31, 2018) Current fiscal year

(From April 1, 2018

to March 31, 2019) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (23,680) (23,395) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 516 338 Purchase of intangible assets (356) (288) Purchase of investment securities (7) (1,835) Proceeds from sales of investment securities 35 (7) Purchase of shares of subsidiaries and associates (2,881) (2,798) Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates - 196 Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation (171) - Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation 14 - Proceeds from subsidy 448 882 Payments of loans receivable (8,444) (23,818) Collection of loans receivable 825 590 Other, net (309) (889) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (34,010) (51,025)

(After correction)

(Millions of Yen)

Previous fiscal year

(From April 1, 2017

to March 31, 2018) Current fiscal year

(From April 1, 2018

to March 31, 2019) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (23,680) (23,395) Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 516 338 Purchase of intangible assets (356) (288) Purchase of investment securities (7) (1,835) Proceeds from sales of investment securities 35 39 Purchase of shares of subsidiaries and associates (2,881) (2,798) Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries and associates - 196 Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation (171) - Proceeds from sales of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change in scope of consolidation 14 - Proceeds from subsidy 448 882 Payments of loans receivable (8,444) (23,818) Collection of loans receivable 825 590 Other, net (309) (936) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (34,010) (51,025)

