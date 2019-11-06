Dowa : Notice of Revisions of Financial Forecasts

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. ('the Company') has revised its first half consolidated forecasts for fiscal 2019 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019) and full-year consolidated forecasts for fiscal 2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020), which were announced on May 13, 2019, in light of the recent performance. Details are as follows:
1. Revisions of Consolidated Financial Forecasts
(1) First Half Consolidated Forecasts for Fiscal 2019 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
(Millions of Yen)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Net Income
per Share (Yen)
Previous Forecasts (A)
(Announced on May 13, 2019)
217,000
8,500
10,800
7,500
126.72
Revised Forecasts (B)
230,700
11,070
12,450
7,900
133.48
Change (B－A)
13,700
2,570
1,650
400
Percentage Change (%)
6.3
30.2
15.3
5.3
(Ref.) Previous Fiscal Year First Half Results
(First Half of Year Ended March 31, 2019)
221,828
9,367
12,848
8,889
150.20
(2) Full-year Consolidated Forecasts for Fiscal 2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(Millions of Yen)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Net Income
per Share (Yen)
Previous Forecasts (A)
(Announced on May 13, 2019)
455,000
24,500
30,000
20,000
337.92
Revised Forecasts (B)
480,000
24,500
30,000
20,000
337.92
Change (B－A)
25,000
-
-
-
Percentage Change (%)
5.5
-
-
-
(Ref.) Previous Fiscal Year Results
(Year Ended March 31, 2019)
452,928
18,671
24,309
14,986
253.22
2. Reasons for the Revisions
In the business environment of the Dowa Group during the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, demand for automotive and electronic components remained lower than the previous forecasts. Meanwhile, demand increased for products related to new energy in China. In the foreign exchange market, the yen remained strong. In terms of metal prices, those of gold and silver increased while those of zinc and copper were relatively low.
Given such background, net sales of waste treatment in the Environmental Management & Recycling segment are expected to exceed the previous forecasts. The Nonferrous Metals segment is expected to see an increase in precious metal prices and a decrease in loss due to the lowering the book value of zinc inventory. In addition, net sales in the Metal Processing and Heat Treatment segments are likely to fall from the previous forecasts.
As a result, the consolidated financial results of the Dowa Group are expected to exceed the previous forecasts.
Assumptions on the financial forecasts are as follows:
Previous Forecasts
(Announced on May 13, 2019)
First Half Average
Revised Forecasts
(Assumptions for the Second Half Average)
Exchange Rates
(Yen per US$)
110.0
108.6
108.0
Copper (US$ per ton)
6,400
5,956
5,700
Zinc (US$ per ton)
2,800
2,554
2,500
Indium (US$ per kg)
180
164
150
3. Consolidated Financial Forecasts by Segment
(1) First Half Consolidated Forecasts for Fiscal 2019 (April 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019)
(Billions of Yen)
Previous Forecasts
Revised Forecasts
Changes
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Environmental Management & Recycling
50.8
2.5
2.4
53.5
3.4
3.1
2.7
0.9
0.7
Nonferrous
Metals
100.3
1.5
3.3
107.8
3.4
4.6
7.5
1.9
1.3
Electronic
Materials
32.2
0.2
0.9
43.7
0.6
1.2
11.5
0.4
0.3
Metal
Processing
44.3
2.8
2.9
41.5
2.4
2.5
(2.7)
(0.3)
(0.3)
Heat
Treatment
14.5
1.0
1.0
14.0
0.6
0.5
(0.4)
(0.3)
(0.4)
Other /
Elimination
(25.1)
0.5
0.3
(29.8)
0.4
0.2
(4.7)
(0.0)
(0.0)
Total
217.0
8.5
10.8
230.7
11.0
12.4
13.7
2.5
1.6
(2) Consolidated Full-year Forecasts for Fiscal 2019 (April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
(Billions of Yen)
Previous Forecasts
Revised Forecasts
Changes
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Environmental Management & Recycling
106.7
6.6
6.7
112.3
6.0
6.2
5.6
(0.6)
(0.5)
Nonferrous
Metals
209.3
5.9
9.5
218.9
8.6
12.4
9.6
2.7
2.9
Electronic
Materials
65.6
0.7
2.6
90.8
1.0
2.3
25.2
0.3
(0.3)
Metal
Processing
91.7
6.6
6.8
87.2
5.1
5.3
(4.5)
(1.5)
(1.5)
Heat
Treatment
32.4
3.3
3.2
29.8
2.5
2.5
(2.6)
(0.8)
(0.7)
Other /
Elimination
(50.7)
1.4
1.2
(59.0)
1.3
1.3
(8.3)
(0.1)
0
Total
455.0
24.5
30.0
480.0
24.5
30.0
25.0
0
0
(Notes)
The above values have been rounded down to the nearest second decimal place. Therefore, the total values of some segments may not be the same as the sum of the detailed values in each segment.
The forecasts included in this document are based on the information available to the Company at the time of the announcement and certain assumptions considered reasonable. Actual results may differ materially due to a range of factors.
Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 09:19:15 UTC