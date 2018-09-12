DowDuPont : Dow Announces Investment Plans to Meet Silicones Demand Growth and Drive Innovation

The
Dow Chemical Company (Dow) today announced new low capital
intensity, high return investments in its upstream and downstream
silicones franchise to accelerate innovation and support global
customers’ demand in high growth markets, such as high performance
building, home and personal care, electrical and industrial, consumer
goods and components assembly.
The investment plans include:
-
A series of incremental siloxane debottleneck and efficiency
improvement projects over the next three years to further increase
capacity and efficiency in Dow’s siloxane manufacturing facilities
around the world.
-
A new hydroxyl functional siloxane polymer plant in Carrollton,
Kentucky, which will increase Dow’s polymer capacity in the Americas
by 65%, providing the latest technology to accelerate innovation with
customers.
-
Additional expansion projects to increase capacity in Dow’s high-value
performance silicones products and intermediates. This includes a new
specialty resin plant in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu, China, which will
provide resin intermediates for high value silicone products,
including home and personal care, pressure sensitive adhesives,
antifoams, and moldable optics for lighting.
“The projects we are announcing today support our ability to continue to
meet strong global demand for Dow’s silicones materials, enabling us to
grow and innovate more quickly with customers and advancing our leading
positions in our targeted end-markets,” said Jim
Fitterling, chief executive officer of The Dow Chemical Company and
chief operating officer for the Materials Science Division of DowDuPont.
“Further, these targeted investments are expected to deliver fast
paybacks and higher return on invested capital for Dow, contributing to
greater earnings and cash generation.”
In addition, the company also announced the start of a feasibility study
for the construction of a new, world-scale siloxane plant. The
geographic location of the new proposed siloxane facility will be
determined as an outcome of the feasibility study.
“Dow is committed to our ongoing investment in both upstream and
downstream assets to bring a reliable supply to our customers,” said
Mauro Gregorio, business president, Dow Consumer Solutions. “As an
essential addition to Dow’s global silicones manufacturing footprint,
the proposed new siloxane plant will expand our access to differentiated
monomers and intermediates around the world, while strengthening our
capabilities to accelerate and execute our strong innovation pipeline.”
As a global leader in innovation and silicone-based technology, Dow
already operates nearly twenty silicones manufacturing facilities
globally, including three world-scale siloxane manufacturing facilities,
located in Carrollton, Kentucky, U.S.A., Barry, Wales, United Kingdom
and Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu, China.
About Dow
The Dow Chemical Company (Dow) combines science
and technology knowledge to develop premier materials science solutions
that are essential to human progress. Dow has one of the strongest and
broadest toolkits in the industry, with robust technology, asset
integration, scale and competitive capabilities that enable it to
address complex global issues. Dow’s market-driven, industry-leading
portfolio of advanced materials, industrial intermediates and plastics
businesses deliver a broad range of differentiated technology-based
products and solutions for customers in high-growth markets such as
packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow is a subsidiary of
DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), a holding company comprised of Dow and DuPont
with the intent to form three strong, independent, publicly traded
companies in agriculture, materials science and specialty sectors. More
information can be found at www.dow.com.
