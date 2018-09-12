DowDuPont : Dow Announces Investment Plans to Meet Silicones Demand Growth and Drive Innovation

Incremental debottlenecking and capacity expansion projects to meet global demand for silicone-based solutions in targeted end-markets

The Dow Chemical Company (Dow) today announced new low capital intensity, high return investments in its upstream and downstream silicones franchise to accelerate innovation and support global customers’ demand in high growth markets, such as high performance building, home and personal care, electrical and industrial, consumer goods and components assembly.

The investment plans include:

A series of incremental siloxane debottleneck and efficiency improvement projects over the next three years to further increase capacity and efficiency in Dow’s siloxane manufacturing facilities around the world.

A new hydroxyl functional siloxane polymer plant in Carrollton, Kentucky, which will increase Dow’s polymer capacity in the Americas by 65%, providing the latest technology to accelerate innovation with customers.

Additional expansion projects to increase capacity in Dow’s high-value performance silicones products and intermediates. This includes a new specialty resin plant in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu, China, which will provide resin intermediates for high value silicone products, including home and personal care, pressure sensitive adhesives, antifoams, and moldable optics for lighting.

“The projects we are announcing today support our ability to continue to meet strong global demand for Dow’s silicones materials, enabling us to grow and innovate more quickly with customers and advancing our leading positions in our targeted end-markets,” said Jim Fitterling, chief executive officer of The Dow Chemical Company and chief operating officer for the Materials Science Division of DowDuPont. “Further, these targeted investments are expected to deliver fast paybacks and higher return on invested capital for Dow, contributing to greater earnings and cash generation.”

In addition, the company also announced the start of a feasibility study for the construction of a new, world-scale siloxane plant. The geographic location of the new proposed siloxane facility will be determined as an outcome of the feasibility study.

“Dow is committed to our ongoing investment in both upstream and downstream assets to bring a reliable supply to our customers,” said Mauro Gregorio, business president, Dow Consumer Solutions. “As an essential addition to Dow’s global silicones manufacturing footprint, the proposed new siloxane plant will expand our access to differentiated monomers and intermediates around the world, while strengthening our capabilities to accelerate and execute our strong innovation pipeline.”

As a global leader in innovation and silicone-based technology, Dow already operates nearly twenty silicones manufacturing facilities globally, including three world-scale siloxane manufacturing facilities, located in Carrollton, Kentucky, U.S.A., Barry, Wales, United Kingdom and Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu, China.

About Dow

The Dow Chemical Company (Dow) combines science and technology knowledge to develop premier materials science solutions that are essential to human progress. Dow has one of the strongest and broadest toolkits in the industry, with robust technology, asset integration, scale and competitive capabilities that enable it to address complex global issues. Dow’s market-driven, industry-leading portfolio of advanced materials, industrial intermediates and plastics businesses deliver a broad range of differentiated technology-based products and solutions for customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure and consumer care. Dow is a subsidiary of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), a holding company comprised of Dow and DuPont with the intent to form three strong, independent, publicly traded companies in agriculture, materials science and specialty sectors. More information can be found at www.dow.com.

