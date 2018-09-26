DowDuPont : Dow Named a 2018 Leading Disability Employer by the National Organization on Disability

For the second year in a row, Dow has been named a Leading
Disability Employer™ by the National Organization on
Disability (NOD). The fifty-two winning organizations were announced at
NOD’s Corporate Leadership Council Annual Forum on September 25. Now in
its third year, the NOD Leading Disability Employer designation
recognizes companies that demonstrate exemplary employment practices for
people with disabilities.
“Dow works diligently to ensure that we provide an environment where all
people can thrive and succeed,” said Karen
S. Carter, chief inclusion officer for Dow. “We are committed to
further advancing inclusion and diversity as part of our Dow culture,
and will only be satisfied when all people, including those with
disabilities, feel empowered to bring their whole selves to work.”
The NOD Leading Disability Employer recognition is awarded based
on a number of key areas including:
-
Climate & Culture
-
People Practices
-
Talent Sourcing
-
Workplace & Technology
-
Strategy & Metrics
“At Dow, we know that inclusion is good for people, good for society and
good for business, and that is why Dow truly leads and exceeds when it
comes to the inclusion of people with disabilities” said Peter
Holicki, executive sponsor for Dow’s Disability Employee Network and
senior vice president at Dow. “True inclusion will result in
unprecedented success – from every perspective. Dow’s inclusive culture
embraces and values our differences – it is a place where everyone can
flourish.”
This annual recognition is designed to applaud those organizations that
are leading the way in disability hiring and encourage additional
companies to tap into the many benefits of hiring talent with
disabilities. “Our success in a global economy depends, now more than
ever, on how well we inspire and put to use the talent and energies of
every person in this country – every talent, every skill, every
ability,” said NOD Chairman Governor Tom Ridge. “For more than 35 years
the National Organization on Disability has served as a bridge-builder
to the wider world of employment and independence for the 57 million
Americans with disabilities.”
