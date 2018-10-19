Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DowDuPont    DWDP

DOWDUPONT (DWDP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 10/19 12:47:29 am
56.6000 USD   -3.38%
08:48aDOWDUPONT : to Take $4.6 Billion Charge
DJ
01:47aDOWDUPONT : Statement on Market Activity
PR
10/18DOWDUPONT : to Record $4.6 Billion Charge as Agriculture Unit Suffer..
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DowDuPont : to Take $4.6 Billion Charge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/19/2018 | 08:48am CEST

By Micah Maidenberg and Jacob Bunge

DowDuPont Inc.'s agriculture unit is taking a $4.6 billion charge in the third quarter after the business lowered its long-term expectations on sales and profits, a move that underscores challenges agribusinesses are facing in the Americas.

DowDuPont said in securities filings Thursday that it recalculated the fair value of goodwill and other intangible assets on the books of the merged Dow and DuPont company, and determined that the values of assets in its agricultural unit had fallen. The company said lower cash flow projections for the segment on weaker sales and profits in the Americas as well as currency challenges in Brazil triggered the impairment.

The company said it would write off around $4.5 billion in goodwill and $100 million in unspecified assets associated with its agricultural unit. DowDuPont said financial statements for the parent company in the quarter ended Sept. 30 won't be impacted by the impairment charge.

But shares in DowDuPont fell 4.1% in after-hours trading Thursday. The company is scheduled to release its third-quarter earnings Nov. 1.

DowDuPont's charge reflects the many challenges facing seed and pesticide makers. Five consecutive years of bumper crops in North and South America have swelled storage bins and pushed down crop prices, forcing farmers to scale back spending. DowDuPont in August reported that its agricultural sales volume fell 5% over the first half of 2018, partly because farmers planted fewer acres.

North and South American farmers' prioritization of soybeans over corn this year has also cut into seed company profits. Companies like DowDuPont and Bayer AG typically collect higher profits on corn seed, which produces a bigger crop per acre for farmers, and often includes more genes to deliver pest and herbicide resistance.

A late-arriving spring planting season delayed North American seed sales for DowDuPont, the world's second-largest seller of crop seeds and pesticides after Bayer.

DowDuPont separately filed documents previewing the strategy and operations of Corteva Agriscience, the seed and pesticide company that will be spun out from DowDuPont. The company in September named James Collins, DowDuPont's current head of agriculture businesses, as Corteva's chief executive, and anticipates the spinoff to complete by June 1, 2019.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com and Jacob Bunge at jacob.bunge@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOWDUPONT
08:48aDOWDUPONT : to Take $4.6 Billion Charge
DJ
01:47aDOWDUPONT : Statement on Market Activity
PR
10/18DOWDUPONT : to Record $4.6 Billion Charge as Agriculture Unit Suffers -- Update
DJ
10/18DOWDUPONT INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements an..
AQ
10/18DOWDUPONT : Announces Filing of Initial Form 10 Registration Statement for Corte..
PR
10/18DOWDUPONT : to Record $4.6 Billion Charge as Agriculture Unit Suffers
DJ
10/16DOWDUPONT : The Economist Intelligence Unit and Corteva Agriscience™, Agri..
PR
10/15DOWDUPONT : Specialty Products Names 2018 Pedersen Award Medalists; Scientists R..
AQ
10/15DOWDUPONT : Specialty Products Names 2017 Lavoisier Award Medalists; Scientists ..
AQ
10/15DOWDUPONT : Dow Launches #PullingOurWeight Cleanup Campaign at More Than 50 Loca..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/18After Hours Gainers / Losers (10/18/2018) 
10/18DowDuPont -6% after disclosing $4.6B impairment charge 
10/18DowDuPont - When One Plus One Equals Three 
10/16GLOBAL NET LEASE : Chasing Yield In The REIT Space 
10/15DowDuPont Is Cheap - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/12/18) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 87 391 M
EBIT 2018 13 010 M
Net income 2018 7 342 M
Debt 2018 21 626 M
Yield 2018 2,82%
P/E ratio 2018 19,50
P/E ratio 2019 12,32
EV / Sales 2018 1,79x
EV / Sales 2019 1,67x
Capitalization 135 B
Chart DOWDUPONT
Duration : Period :
DowDuPont Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOWDUPONT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 80,0 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward D. Breen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeff M. Fettig Non-Employee Executive Chairman
Howard I. Ungerleider Chief Financial Officer
Lamberto Andreotti Director
James A. Bell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOWDUPONT-16.23%135 166
BASF-24.60%71 792
SASOL LIMITED20.34%22 178
ROYAL DSM0.87%16 560
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT-10.61%15 073
EVONIK INDUSTRIES-11.13%14 927