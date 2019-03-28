Dow :DuPont Provides Update to First Quarter 2019 Modeling Guidance

DowDuPont™ (NYSE:DWDP) today provided an update to its previously stated
modeling guidance for the first quarter of 2019, as a result of
near-term trends and discrete headwinds in some of its key value chains
in the Agriculture and Materials Science divisions.
DowDuPont now expects first quarter 2019 net sales to be down
high-single digits percent (versus previous guidance of down mid-single
digits percent) and expects operating EBITDA to be down high-teens
percent (versus previous guidance of down low-teens percent), both
versus the same quarter last year. Key drivers of the Company’s updated
modeling guidance for the first quarter include:
-
Agriculture: Flooding during the month of
March in the Midwestern region of the U.S. has culminated in a federal
disaster declaration for the region. Transportation disruptions
throughout the region and significant road closures have halted
farming operations, limited the ability to deliver products to
customers, and delayed pre-season applications. As a result, Division
net sales for the first quarter of 2019 are expected to be down 4 - 6
percent and operating EBITDA is expected to be down $125 - $150
million, as compared to the same quarter last year. An assessment of
the full year impacts, accounting for delays in first quarter customer
deliveries along with expected recoveries, will be provided with the
upcoming first quarter earnings release.
-
Materials Science: Net sales are expected
to be down low-teens percent (versus previous guidance of down
high-single digits percent) and operating EBITDA is expected to be
down mid-20s percent (versus previous guidance of down low-20s
percent). The midpoint of the Division’s updated guidance results in
approximately $100 million lower operating EBITDA versus previous
guidance, driven primarily by greater-than-expected margin compression
globally in Packaging & Specialty Plastics.
-
Specialty Products: Net sales and
operating EBITDA are expected to be in line with previous guidance.
DowDuPont will release its financial results for the first quarter of
2019 on May 2. Analysts are encouraged to join the Company’s earnings conference
call at 8 a.m. ET. DowDuPont will release its first quarter earnings
results via press release prior to the call. Dow will also hold a
conference call for the first quarter of 2019, at 9 a.m. ET, to discuss
the Materials Science Division’s financial results within DowDuPont.
About DowDuPont
DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP) is a holding company comprised of The Dow
Chemical Company and DuPont with the intent to form strong, independent,
publicly traded companies in agriculture, materials science and
specialty products sectors that will lead their respective industries
through productive, science-based innovation to meet the needs of
customers and help solve global challenges. For more information, please
visit us at www.dow-dupont.com.
