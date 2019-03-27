Log in
03/26 04:00:39 pm
53.18 USD   -0.17%
Dow Inc. to Replace DuPont in DJIA -- WSJ

03/27/2019 | 02:49am EDT

By Akane Otani

Dow Inc. will take DowDuPont Inc.'s place in the Dow Jones Industrial Average before the start of trading April 2, S&P Dow Jones Indices said Tuesday.

The move marks the latest shuffle for the 30-stock index, which many investors closely watch as a gauge of blue-chip companies' share performance. It was spurred by DowDuPont's plan to spin off Dow as a separate company effective April 2, the index provider said.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said the change is meant to help the Dow industrials maintain its current exposure to the materials sector. Dow will likely carry a similar price weight to the current DowDuPont, S&P Dow Jones said.

Changes to the Dow are approved by a committee which includes editors of The Wall Street Journal, which is published by Dow Jones & Co.

Index changes are relatively common. The last change to the Dow happened in 2018, when General Electric Co. was removed and replaced by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. following a steep drop in its share price.

DowDuPont, formed in 2017 with the merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont, is working toward a three-way separation that will set up new companies focused on materials, agriculture and specialty products like enzymes and safety gear. The materials company will be called Dow, and Corteva Agriscience will spin off by June 1, leaving a new DuPont.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.55% 25657.73 Delayed Quote.9.99%
DOWDUPONT INC. -0.17% 53.18 Delayed Quote.-0.39%
NASDAQ 100 0.47% 7351.150184 Delayed Quote.15.59%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.71% 7691.52243 Delayed Quote.15.11%
S&P 500 0.72% 2818.46 Delayed Quote.12.43%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE 0.37% 61.92 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 85 116 M
EBIT 2019 12 404 M
Net income 2019 8 396 M
Debt 2019 24 697 M
Yield 2019 3,00%
P/E ratio 2019 14,09
P/E ratio 2020 12,39
EV / Sales 2019 1,70x
EV / Sales 2020 1,62x
Capitalization 120 B
Managers
NameTitle
Edward D. Breen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeff M. Fettig Non-Employee Executive Chairman
Howard I. Ungerleider Chief Financial Officer
Lamberto Andreotti Director
James A. Bell Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOWDUPONT INC.-0.39%120 111
BASF SE8.06%67 856
ROYAL DSM35.75%19 699
SASOL LIMITED5.81%19 339
EVONIK INDUSTRIES9.86%12 618
MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORP.1.98%11 013
