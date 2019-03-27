Dow Inc. to Replace DuPont in DJIA -- WSJ

By Akane Otani

Dow Inc. will take DowDuPont Inc.'s place in the Dow Jones Industrial Average before the start of trading April 2, S&P Dow Jones Indices said Tuesday.

The move marks the latest shuffle for the 30-stock index, which many investors closely watch as a gauge of blue-chip companies' share performance. It was spurred by DowDuPont's plan to spin off Dow as a separate company effective April 2, the index provider said.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said the change is meant to help the Dow industrials maintain its current exposure to the materials sector. Dow will likely carry a similar price weight to the current DowDuPont, S&P Dow Jones said.

Changes to the Dow are approved by a committee which includes editors of The Wall Street Journal, which is published by Dow Jones & Co.

Index changes are relatively common. The last change to the Dow happened in 2018, when General Electric Co. was removed and replaced by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. following a steep drop in its share price.

DowDuPont, formed in 2017 with the merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont, is working toward a three-way separation that will set up new companies focused on materials, agriculture and specialty products like enzymes and safety gear. The materials company will be called Dow, and Corteva Agriscience will spin off by June 1, leaving a new DuPont.