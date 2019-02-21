DowDuPont : Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, and MS Technologies™ Announce Launch of Enlist E3™ Soybeans for the United States in 2019

WILMINGTON, Del. and WEST POINT, Iowa, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), and MS Technologies™ are pleased to announce the U.S. launch of Enlist E3™ soybeans for 2019 planting, in one of the largest soybean technology system launches ever. The companies have completed their respective production plans, commercial offers, employee training and have received regulatory approvals in accordance with company product launch policies and Excellence Through Stewardship.

"Enlist E3™ soybeans are industry-leading triple-stack herbicide tolerant soybeans that give farmers broader choice and flexibility in selecting herbicide tolerance traits, genetics and crop protection solutions. We are pleased to offer this important technology to U.S. growers through many Corteva Agriscience™ seed brands as well as through many licensees," said Corteva Agriscience™ Chief Executive Officer-Elect, James C. Collins, Jr. "Enlist E3™ soybeans incorporate advanced herbicide tolerance and enable use of our Enlist One® and Enlist Duo® herbicides to give growers a complete solution for exceptional weed control."

"This is great news for U.S. soybean growers," notes Joseph Merschman, president of MS Technologies. "This announcement clears the way for even more soybean growers to experience the high-yielding elite genetics and exceptional weed control offered by the Enlist E3™ soybean system."

Jointly developed by Dow AgroSciences and MS Technologies, Enlist E3™ soybeans provide tolerance to new 2,4-D choline in Enlist Duo® and Enlist One® herbicides, as well as glyphosate and glufosinate herbicides. Enlist Duo® herbicide is a combination of new 2,4-D choline and glyphosate, a convenient blend for control of tough broadleaf and grass weeds. Enlist One® herbicide is a 2,4-D choline product offering the same excellent broadleaf weed control with greater tank-mix flexibility, including the ability to tank mix with qualified glufosinate products.

Farmers can apply Enlist™ herbicides in burn down through post-emergence in conjunction with Enlist E3™ soybeans to help control tough and glyphosate-resistant weeds; additional tolerance to glufosinate means they can utilize three post-emergence herbicide modes of action in Enlist E3™ soybean fields. An additional benefit of Enlist E3™ soybeans is no plant-back window after a burn down application of Enlist herbicides. With near-zero volatility and reduced potential for physical drift, Enlist™ herbicides with Colex-D® technology are designed to land and stay on target.

Enlist E3™ soybeans will be available for planting in 2019. Enlist E3™ soybeans will be available in commercial quantities across all Corteva Agriscience™ brands in 2020, including Corteva Agriscience's flagship Pioneer® brand, as well as from Stine Seed Company and Merschman Seed Company. Corteva Agriscience™ and MS Technologies also plan to broadly license Enlist E3™ soybean technology. The companies are currently in discussions with more than 100 seed brands. With this broad licensing approach, robust ramp-up plans and extensive seed production, Enlist E3™ soybeans are expected to be planted on more than 10 percent of U.S. and Canada soybean acres in 2020.

Enlist E3™ soybeans are approved for cultivation in the U.S., Canada and Brazil. Enlist E3™ soybeans have received import authorization in importing countries including China and the Philippines. Enlist E3™ soybeans should now be managed through standard grain handling practices in the U.S. for products containing biotechnology traits. For more information about Enlist E3™ soybeans and the Enlist™ weed control system, please review product labels, the Product Use Guide and the Technology Use Agreement and Enlist.com. For additional information about the status of regulatory authorizations for agricultural biotechnology seed products, please visit http://www.biotradestatus.com/.

Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), is intended to become an independent, publicly traded company when the previously announced spinoff is complete by June 2019. The division combines the strengths of DuPont Pioneer, DuPont Crop Protection and Dow AgroSciences. Corteva Agriscience provides growers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry — including some of the most recognized brands in agriculture: Pioneer®, Encirca®, the newly launched Brevant™ seed brand, as well as award-winning Crop Protection products — while bringing new products to market through our solid pipeline of active chemistry and technologies. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

MS Technologies™ LLC is a leading trait, technology and soybean genetics provider. MS Technologies™ features a portfolio of in-house traits, as well as wide access to other traits and technologies through collaborative agreements with other parties. For more information on MS Technologies™, visit our website.

